Getting a passport in Thailand

Passports in Thailand The Thai passport (หนังสือเดินทางไทย, nang seu dern tang Thai) was one of the first biometric e-passports in the world, issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (กระทรวงการต่างประเทศ, Grasuang Gaan Dtaang Pratet). It is a distinctive passport with the emblem of Thailand, the Garuda (ครุฑ, Krut), on a dark red cover. The passport contains 64 pages and a biodata page which includes the following information about the holder: Photograph

Passport number

Name in English

Name in Thai

Nationality

Thai ID card (บัตรประจำตัวประชาชนไทย, bat bprajam dtua bprachachon Thai) number

Sex

Height

Date of issue and expiry

Issuing authority (the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Signature

Machine-readable information Immigration officers at Don Muang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues several types of passport, including: Ordinary 5-year (ธรรมดา 5 ปี, tammadaa 5 bpee)

Ordinary 10-year (ธรรมดา 10 ปี, tammadaa 10 bpee), for people aged 20 and up

Emergency passport (หนังสือเดินทางฉุกเฉิน, nang seu dern tang chuk chuen),valid for one year

Emergency travel document (เอกสารการเดินทางฉุกเฉิน, eggasaan gaan dern tang chuk cheun),valid for 30 days and only allows one entry into Thailand

Official passport (หนังสือเดินทางราชการ, nang seu dern tang rachagaan), for monks, civil servants, government workers, etc.

Diplomatic passports (หนังสือเดินทางทูต, nang seu dern tang toot) All Thai passports are now biometric e-passports. In 2020, they were also upgraded to be some of the most secure passports in the world.

What are the benefits of getting a Thai passport? There are several reasons why you might consider getting a Thai passport. For example, if you intend to stay in Thailand long-term, it makes entering and leaving the country much easier. Additionally, as an ASEAN (PDF) member, Thai passport holders can visit other countries in the economic region visa-free for at least 14 days. These passports rank in 64th place in the Henley & Partners passport rankings, with a score of 80.

Who can get a passport in Thailand? Only Thai citizens can apply for a Thai passport. You can submit your application when you become a Thai citizen. Move Thai citizenship Read more There are several pathways to citizenship, either through permanent residence or marriage to a Thai citizen. You can get permanent residence after living and working in Thailand for at least three years. Alternatively, there are options through investment and being a company director.

Applying for a passport in Thailand Applying for a passport in Thailand is relatively quick and simple. First, you need to make an appointment at your local passport office. Conveniently, you’ll find them all over the country. You can also use the straightforward online system for making an appointment – you will need your Thai ID card. Then, on the day of your appointment, you should arrive at the passport office at least 30 minutes early. Documents you should bring to your appointment include: Thai ID card or house book (ทาเบียน บ้าน, tabien baan) if you don’t have an ID card

Any previous Thai passport you have held Photo: Naruecha Jenthaisong/Getty Images If you are applying for a passport for a minor (under 20) both parents should go to the appointment. However, if one parent can’t go, they must provide a notarized parental consent form. Minors between the ages of 15 and 20 can go to the passport office by themselves but need a letter of consent from their parents or legal guardians. At your appointment, the passport office will take your photo and biometric information, including your height and fingerprints. After that, you will need to sign your application information, as your signature will be included on your passport. Receiving your new passport Once you have completed the application process, you’ll pay for your passport and either collect it from the passport office or have it posted to you by secure EMS post. House + Home Thailand’s postal service Read more If you have your passport posted to you in Bangkok and the surrounding provinces, you will receive it in two to three business days. However, if you live outside of this area, it will take three to five business days. Fast track service Thailand has a same-day fast-track service (บริการช่องทางด่วน, borigaan chong tang dtuan) for those who need a new passport urgently. However, to take advantage of this service, you will need to collect your passport in person from the Department of Consular Affairs in Bangkok (กรุงเทพมหานคร, Krungtep Maha Nakorn). Photo: Kittipong Chararoj/Getty Images To collect your passport you’ll need your ID card and your passport application receipt. You can also nominate another person to collect it. As well as showing the passport receipt, which states they have permission to collect the passport, they will need their ID card and a signed copy of your ID card to authorize the collection.

Applying for a Thai passport abroad If you are abroad and need a new passport, you can apply for one at the Thai Embassy in your country. The steps to get a new passport from overseas are as follows: First, make an appointment either using the online queue system (ระบบคิวออนไลน์, rabob queue online) or the embassy website

Then, on the day of the appointment, bring your Thai ID card, house book (ทาเบียนบ้าน, tabien baan), and previous passports to the embassy.

Pay for your passport in the local currency.

Wait for 4–6 weeks to receive your new passport. As it takes a long time to receive an ordinary Thai passport overseas, you can apply for an emergency passport or travel document if you need to travel urgently. They both take around three days to receive, although the emergency travel document is slightly faster. They serve slightly different purposes: An emergency passport (หนังสือเดินทางฉุกเฉิน, nang seu dern tang chuk chuen) is valid for one year and is suitable for people who need to travel urgently but don’t have a flight booked to Thailand. It costs around US$8.

An emergency travel document (เอกสารการเดินทางฉุกเฉิน, eggasaan gaan dern tang chuk cheun) is valid for 30 days, is free, and only allows a single entry into Thailand. It’s suitable for people who urgently need to return to Thailand.

Dual nationality and second passports in Thailand Dual nationality (สองสัญชาติ, sorng san chaat) is allowed in Thailand, so you can have a Thai passport and a second passport. While some online information contradicts this, the law has changed in recent years, allowing you to keep your original passport when you get Thai citizenship. However, you should check to see if your other country of citizenship allows dual nationality.

Renewing or replacing a passport in Thailand Thai passports can’t have their validity extended, and you can’t add extra pages. So, when your passport is filling up or soon to expire, you should apply for a new one. This is also the case if your passport has been damaged and can’t be used for travel anymore. Photo: Matt Hunt/SOPA Images/Light Rocket via Getty Images The process is the same as applying for a new passport, except you should bring your old passport to the appointment.

Lost or stolen passports in Thailand If you have lost your passport or it has been stolen, you should immediately report it to the police, whether you’re in Thailand or overseas. This report is essential when applying for a new passport. Once you have the police report, take this and your ID card to your nearest passport office or Thai Embassy. You can cancel the old passport and begin applying for a new one there. Health Emergency numbers in Thailand Read more If you need to travel urgently and you’re in Thailand, you can apply for a same-day fast-track passport. Alternatively, those overseas can apply for an emergency passport or emergency travel document.

Cost of passports in Thailand When you apply for a Thai passport, you can expect to pay the following (website in Thai): Ordinary 5-year passport – ฿1,000

Ordinary 10-year passport – ฿1,500

Ordinary 5-year passport same-day service – ฿3,000

Ordinary 10-year passport same-day service – ฿3,500

Passport delivery fee if you are unable to collect in person – ฿40