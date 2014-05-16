How to access hospital treatment in Russia To access hospital treatment in Russia as a foreign resident, you will need either public health insurance through your employment in Russia or private insurance, giving you access to private facilities. Some nationals, such as citizens from some EU/EFTA countries, can access medical treatment in Russia thanks to their home country’s reciprocal healthcare agreement with the Russian government. Russian hospitals treat uninsured patients in an emergency, although you will receive a bill afterward. You will typically need a doctor referral for any specialist treatment at a Russian hospital, unless your private insurance covers it. Therefore, make sure you bring either your state healthcare card or evidence of private insurance to show at reception. Unless you have a medical emergency, you will usually need an appointment for treatment. If your doctor has referred you, they may make an appointment for you. Otherwise, you can make an appointment by phone or visiting the hospital. Some hospitals in Russia, especially some western medical centers, allow you to book appointments online.

Emergency treatment in Russia You can get emergency care in the emergency departments of Russian hospitals, most of which are open 24 hours a day all year round. Hospitals will provide you with emergency care regardless of insurance; however, you will have to pay for any treatment yourself if you don't have health insurance. The national emergency number in Russia is 112, which will connect you to a Russian-speaking operator. You can also dial 103 to connect to an ambulance directly for medical emergencies. There is also a paid ambulance service (in Russian) operating from Moscow, serving the regions of Russia. Costs vary from 1,000 p. to 11,000 p. (approximately €11 to €122).

Hospital stays in Russia: what to expect What kind of experience you have in a Russian hospital depends on the type of hospital you visit. Many state hospitals are underfunded and therefore provide a relatively basic level of service; for example, beds in shared rooms and only Russian-speaking services. If you use private hospital facilities in Russia, you are more likely to access benefits such as a single room, English-speaking or other language services, plus extra comforts such as TV and additional meal options. For example, the European Medical Center and the International Medical Center offer in-patient hospital stay packages. However, these can be costly if you don’t have insurance coverage. In-patient facilities are also limited in availability in private hospitals in Russia.

Being discharged from hospitals in Russia When treated in a hospital in Russia, you are usually under the care of a specialist or senior medical professional who will decide when you are fit for discharge. On the other hand, you can discharge yourself against the doctor’s wishes if you prefer. However, you may invalidate the terms of your policy if you have private health insurance. Therefore, check your policy for details. Similar to many other countries, compulsory hospitalization is permitted in Russia. However, this is only in cases where the patient’s mental health state means that they are considered a threat to themselves or others, or when they are unable to give consent themselves. This is known as either involuntary (недобровольная, nedobrovolnaya) or forced (принудительная, prinuditelnaya) hospitalization, and it requires a court order. Once you are discharged from a Russian hospital, you may have to return for periodic assessments or treatment, depending on your situation. The doctor or specialist in charge of your care should provide you with a plan that details any subsequent hospital visits or measures you need to take outside of the hospital to continue your recovery.

Visiting someone in a hospital in Russia You should always check for conditions before visiting someone in a Russian hospital, especially while any COVID-19 restrictions are in place. The situation can vary significantly across regions and types of institutions. Either phone or visit the hospital's website. Visiting hours are usually between 09:00–21:00. However, there may be periods when you cannot visit, and most hospitals have restrictions on numbers visiting at a time.