Russian vaccination system The Russian Ministry of Health (министерство здравоохранения in Russian) oversees the Russian healthcare system. There is a wide range of clinics and hospitals in Moscow. The situation is different in rural areas, however, as many towns and villages across the country have no medical infrastructure to speak of. According to The Moscow Times, Russia struggles to maintain “the threshold percentage of the population that must be immunized for a disease to be kept at bay, generally considered to be between 92 and 95% — for diseases like diphtheria and measles, among others.” The lack of trust in vaccinations is stronger than ever. Local health situations can change quickly; follow local and international news and always ask for the medical opinion of a health specialist.

Insurance for vaccinations in Russia Health insurance in Russia is free for citizens and residents under the government-run Russian health insurance system. Those who don’t qualify will need to consider private health insurance. Russia’s Obligatory Medical Insurance (OMI) covers most basic treatments, although the Russian healthcare system may not have the best reputation in the world. The quality of care you’ll receive varies drastically across the country, with major cities such as Moscow and Saint Petersburg boasting some of the best hospitals in Russia; however, many rural areas have few or no medical facilities at all. In addition to this service gap, public healthcare and medical insurance in Russia are suffering from budget cuts resulting in longer waiting times for patients. With this in mind, many expats moving to Russia take out private health insurance or use international insurance to ensure the quality of their healthcare. Foreigners from the European Union who carry a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) should check with their home government whether or not they can access healthcare in Russia before traveling or relocating to Moscow. Non-EU citizens need to check if their home country has a reciprocal healthcare agreement with Russia and what they could be entitled to.

Vaccinations for children in Russia According to the World Health Organization, the vaccination schedule for children in Russia is the following: Bacillus Calmette-Guerin: three days, seven years, 14 years

every 10 years DT (diphtheria, tetanus): three months, 4.5 months, 12 months

Vaccinations are organized through your designated physician. Seek their advice for when and how to vaccinate your child. An accurate vaccination schedule for your children might be tricky to find online in English or other languages than Russian. We strongly recommend that you seek advice from a health specialist before taking any health-related decision.

COVID-19 vaccination in Russia COVID-19 vaccines are available free to all Russian citizens at public locations throughout Russia. However, foreigners who want to get vaccinated might be expected to pay ₽1,300 and can only receive their vaccination at certain centers. In addition, Russia currently only offers Russian vaccines, some of which are awaiting approval from the European Medical Association. These are: Sputnik V

For general information about COVID-19 in the country, visit our guide to coronavirus in Russia. You can find out more about vaccine schedules, general health information, and current government restrictions.