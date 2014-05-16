Religion in the Netherlands

Almere
Lighthouse Baptist Church
‘Triangle’ Kerkcentrum Parkwijklaan 5, 1326 AX Almere
Services are on Sundays at 14.30 and Wednesdays at 19.00.
New Day International Church
Filmwijkcentrum, Walt Disneyplantsoen 76/78, 1325 SX Almere
Tel: 036 523 01 35
Email: [email protected]
Services: Sundays at 10:30
New Day International Church (NDIC) is an interdenominational, international English-language church. NDIC is open to all people, religious or non-religious, who are interested in discovering more about God in the context of a multicultural faith community. At NDIC we offer a variety of Life Groups which are a great way for expats to begin building relationships within a community of people who share like interests. If you are new to the Netherlands and have questions, or if you would like more information about NDIC, please feel free to contact our office via the information above.
Amsterdam
Amsterdam Old Catholic Church
Ruysdaelstraat 39, 1071 XA Amsterdam (three minutes walk from the Concertgebouw)
Trams: 16 and 24 stop in front
Tel: 020 662 8313
Website: amsterdam.okkn.nl
The Amsterdam Old Catholic Church is in full communion with the Anglican Church and, although the services are in Dutch, there is a full English translation text available. Many of the congregation are either English or American and will willingly offer their help, where needed.
There is a Eucharist service every Sunday at 10.00 with coffee and biscuits and a chat afterwards in the parish meeting room. The church is open from 14.00 to 17.00 every Saturday afternoon and on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month for a moment of quiet contemplation, to light a candle or just to look around. There is informational material in both English and Dutch available free of charge.
Holland Methodist Church
Willem de Zwijgerkerk
Olympiaweg 14, 1076 VX Amsterdam
Tel: + 31 20 662 27 00
Wijkgebouw Moria
Speerstraat 5-7 Amsterdam
Tel: + 31 79 342 43 83
Email: [email protected]
Website: willemdezwijgerkerk.nl
Services: Every Sunday at 10:00.
Every Wednesday at 10:00 there is a coffee chat session.
Beth Yeshua Messianic Synagogue
Veluwelaan 20, Amsterdam (corner with Betuwelaan, off Kennedylaan, five minutes from RAI Congress Centre)
Tel.: 020 – 890 69 50 (09.30 – 17.00, Tuesdays and Thursdays)
Email: [email protected]
Websites: www.beth-yeshua.nl and www.womanofvalor.org
Services: 11:30 (every Shabbat)
Beth Yeshua is a Jewish Messianic congregation, founded at Sukkot of 1991, and spearheads the renewal of Judaism in the Netherlands. Jews who believe in the Jewish Messiah Yeshua (Jesus, if you will) worship in the good company of respectful non-Jews. Both are welcome in services, where Davidic dance is part of the worship and where all the Jewish feasts, memorial days and Torah observant practices are realised.
Parish of the Blessed Trinity (Catholic)
Zaaiersweg 180, 1097 ST Amsterdam
Tel: 020 465 27 11
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.blessedtrinity.nl
Services: Sundays at 10:30 and 12:00; Tuesday at 10:30; Wednesday and Thursday at 19:00.
Christ Church (Church of England/Episcopal Church)
Groenburgwal 42, 1011 HW Amsterdam
Tel: 020 624 8877
Website: www.christchurch.nl
Services: Sundays at 10:00 at the British Upper School, Fred. Roeskestraat 94a
Crossroads International Church
Amstelveen College, Startbaan 12, 1187 XR Amstelveen
Tel: 020 545 14 44
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.xrds.nl
Services: Sundays at 9:30, 11:15 and 12:50 (the three services are identical)
Christmas Events: www.xrds.nl/events
Christian City Church Amsterdam
Paasheulweg 24, Amsterdam Zuidoost
Tel: + 31 20 770 7153
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.c3amsterdam.nl
Services: Sundays at 10:30
English Reformed Church (Presbyterian)
Begijnhof 48, Amsterdam
Tel: 020 624 9665
Website: www.ercadam.nl
Services: Sundays at 10.30am
First Church of Christ Scientist
R. Wagnerstraat 32, 1077 VW Amsterdam
Friends Center (Quakers)
Vossiusstraat 20, 1071 AD Amsterdam
Tel: 020 679 4238
Jesus House for All Nations
Hettenheuvelweg 18, 1101 BN, Amsterdam ZO
Tel: 020 4512071
Email: [email protected]
Services: Sundays at 12:00 and Wednesday at 19:30
Jewish Community
Van der Boechhorstraat 26, 1081 BT Buitenveldert
Tel: 020 646 0046
Liberal Jewish Community
J. Soetendorpstraat 8, 1079 RM Amsterdam
Tel: 020 642 3562
Netherlands Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Keizersgracht 566 (just off the Leidsestraat)
Tel: 015 369 2614
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.nuuf.nl
Services: Every first and third Sunday at 14:00 (subject to changes) at the Keizersgracht Kerk.
Obrechtkerk (Catholic)
Jacob Obrechtstraat 28, 1071 KM Amsterdam
Email: [email protected]
Services: International Family Mass in English every Saturday at 17:00.
Arnhem
St Mary’s Chapel Weldam
Diepenheimseweg 114 (the road from Goor to Diepenheim), Twente
Website: www.weldam.nl/nl/kapel.html
Services: every Sunday at 11am.
Assen
Vineyard Assen, “De Openhof”
De Open Hof, Sleutelbloemstraat 1, 9404 GE Assen
Tel: + 31 592 543 450
Services: Sundays 11:30
Brunssum
AFNORTH International Chapel
Akerstraat 5/7, 6445 CL, Brunssum
Tel: 045 526 2940
Delft
IREF Christian Church service
Old Church Delft, Heilige Geestkerkhof 25, 2611 HP Delft
Website: www.iref.nl/
Gouda
WORD International Ministries – The Netherlands
Turfmarkt 23, 2801 GV, Gouda
Services: Sunday from 15:00 to 17:00
A multicultural community of Christian believers, corporately worshipping regularly every Sunday and meeting on small groups on weekdays for bible study and regularly praying for one another. Utrecht, Rotterdam, Spijkenisse, Leiden, Gouda, Den Haag, Delfy and up to Amsterdam.
The Hague
The American Protestant Church of The Hague (APCH)
Esther de Boer v Rijklaan 20, The Hague
Tel: 070 324 4490
Website: www.apch.nl
Services: Sundays at 9:45 and 11:15
Church of Christ
De Gaarde 61, 2542 CB, The Hague
Tel: 070 329 7380
Crossroads International Church
Vlaskamp 19, 2592 The Hague
Tel: + 31 70 322 2485
Website: www.crossroadschurch.nl
Services: Sundays at 10:00 and 11:45
The Church of Our Saviour
English Speaking International Roman Catholic Church
Bezuidehoutseweg 157, 2595 GB, The Hague
Tel: 070 – 328 0816
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.parish.nl
Services: Sunday at 10:00 and 17:30; Monday and Friday at 9:30
St. John’s and St. Philip
An Anglican & Episcopal Church
Address: Ary van der Spuyweg 1
Tel: 070 355 5359
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.stjohn-stphilip.org/
Eindhoven
Cornerstone Baptist Fellowship
Youth Centre ‘Pitstop’, Grand Combin 2, 5624 NM Eindhoven
Tel: + 31 62 71 96 238
Website: www.cornerstonebaptistfellowship.nl/
Trinity Church Eindhoven
De Pracht 1, 5583 CW Waalre
Tel: 040 245 0601
Website: www.TrinityChurchEindhoven.org
Services: Sundays at 10:30
International Baptist Church
‘Het Lichtpunt’
Geestakker 546, 5625 XL, Eindhoven
Tel: 040 245 2554
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.ibc-eindhoven.nl
Services: Sundays at 10:30
The first IBC churches were started to minister to the needs of the US military servicemen and women who were stationed in Europe. Through the years, the churches have evolved to reflect the make-up of the communities to which they minister. Today more than one-third of the churches are still comprised primarily of military personnel, while the others are made up mostly of international members. The word “international” is in the name of more than half the churches. The churches are rich in diversity, yet strive for unity in Christ, rooted in Christian love.
Haarlem
Anglican Church of Haarlem
Old Catholic Church, Kinderhuissingel 76, 2013 AV Haarlem
Website: www.anglican-church-haarlem.nl/
Services: subject to change
Hilversum
Hilversum International Christian Center
Mailing address: Neuweg 148, 1214 HA, Hilversum
Tel: 035 628 4310
Email: [email protected]
Services: Sundays at 10:30
The International Christian Center (HICC) is an interdenominational, international English-language church. HICC is open to all people, religious or non-religious, who are interested in discovering more about God in the context of a multi-cultural faith community. At HICC we offer a variety of Life Groups which are a great way for Expats to begin building relationships within a community of people who share like interests. If you are new to the Netherlands, have questions, or if you would like more information about HICC please feel free to contact our office via the information above. If you are interested in attending a Sunday celebration at HICC, please check out our website for information about where HICC meets.
Hoensbroek
Emmanuel International Church
Kouvenderstraat 135, 6431 HD, Hoensbroek
Tel: 045 563 0440
Website: www.ebc-nl.org
Leiden
International Church Leiden(ICL)
Visser t’ Hooft Lyceum, Vijfmeilaan 137, 2324VV Leiden
Tel: + 31 638 555 846
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.ichurchleiden.nl
Meetings: Sundays at 11:00
We are a growing community of different nationalities living in the Leiden area; seeking to be a relevant 21st Century church.
Leidschendam
Trinity International Church
Gruttolaan 19-23, 2261 ЕТ Leidschendam
Tel: + 31 70 517 8024
Email: [email protected]
Website: trinitychurch.nl
Middelburg
Time 4 God
Gasthuiskerk, Lange Delft 94, 4331 AS Middelburg
Tel: 0118 62 89 51
Website: www.gasthuiskerk.nl/
“Time 4 God” is the theme of the church services in English organised by the joint Middelburg Churches. English service on the second Sunday of the month at 7pm.
Nijmegen
Onze Lieve Vrouw van Loudeskerk
Haterseweg 113, 6533 AD Nijmegen
Tel:+ 31 24 355 36 30
Services: Sundays at 17:00
Rotterdam
The Scots Kirk
Schiedamsevest 121, Rotterdam
Tel: 010 412 4779
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.scotsintchurch.com
Services: Sundays at 1030
Holland Methodist Church
Avenue Concordia 111, Rotterdam
Tel: 31 172-5623156
E-mail:[email protected]
Services: Sundays at 13:30
Hope International Baptist Church of Rotterdam
Schiedamse Vest 121, NL-3012 BH Rotterdam
Tel: + 31 10 888 9046
Email: [email protected]
St. Mary’s Anglican and Episcopal Church
Pieter de Hoochweg 133, Rotterdam
Tel: 010-4764043
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.stmarys.nl
Services: Sundays at 10:30
New Life Christian Fellowship
New Life Center, Zuiderpoort Gebouw, Piekstraat 15K, 3071 EL Rotterdam
Tel: + 31 642740047
Email: [email protected]
Website: nlcf.nl/
Services: nlcf.nl/meetings/
Schiedam
Chapel of Christ Our Redeemer (Victory Model Parish)
Rijnstraat 1, 3114 SP Schiedam
Website: catholicchurch.nl
Services: Sunday at 11:00
Twente
East Netherlands Group of Anglican Chaplaincies
St Mary’s Chapel, Diepenheimseweg 102, 7475 MN Markelo(between Diepenheim and Goor)
Tel: + 31 74 277 5592
Website: www.anglicanchurchtwente.com/
Services: Sundays at 10:30
Utrecht
Holy Trinity Church (Anglican)
Hogendorpstraat 26, 3581 KE Utrecht
Tel: + 31 30 251 3424
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.holytrinityutrecht.nl
Services: Sundays at 10:30
Events: www.holytrinityutrecht.nl/servicerota.php
Voorschoten
Church of St James (Anglican)
Kon. Marinelaan 53, 2251 BA Voorschoten
Tel: 071 561 1528
Email: [email protected]
Website: stjames.nl
Services: Sundays at 10:30 at the British School (Jan van Hooflaan 3).
Zwolle
English Church (Anglican)
Koestraat 2-4, Zwolle
Website: holytrinityutrecht.nl
Services: Every first and third Sunday of the month at 16:00
Readers’ recommendations
The International Christian Fellowship (ICF) in Leiden
Theater ‘Ins Blau’
Rijnsburgerweg 124
2333 AG Leiden
Sunday Service: 18:00
http://icf-leiden.nl/