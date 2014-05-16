Religion in the Netherlands

New Day International Church (NDIC) is an interdenominational, international English-language church. NDIC is open to all people, religious or non-religious, who are interested in discovering more about God in the context of a multicultural faith community. At NDIC we offer a variety of Life Groups which are a great way for expats to begin building relationships within a community of people who share like interests. If you are new to the Netherlands and have questions, or if you would like more information about NDIC, please feel free to contact our office via the information above.

Lighthouse Baptist Church ‘Triangle’ Kerkcentrum Parkwijklaan 5, 1326 AX Almere Services are on Sundays at 14.30 and Wednesdays at 19.00.

Amsterdam

Amsterdam Old Catholic Church

Ruysdaelstraat 39, 1071 XA Amsterdam (three minutes walk from the Concertgebouw)

Trams: 16 and 24 stop in front

Tel: 020 662 8313

Website: amsterdam.okkn.nl



The Amsterdam Old Catholic Church is in full communion with the Anglican Church and, although the services are in Dutch, there is a full English translation text available. Many of the congregation are either English or American and will willingly offer their help, where needed.

There is a Eucharist service every Sunday at 10.00 with coffee and biscuits and a chat afterwards in the parish meeting room. The church is open from 14.00 to 17.00 every Saturday afternoon and on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month for a moment of quiet contemplation, to light a candle or just to look around. There is informational material in both English and Dutch available free of charge.

Holland Methodist Church

Willem de Zwijgerkerk

Olympiaweg 14, 1076 VX Amsterdam

Tel: + 31 20 662 27 00

Wijkgebouw Moria

Speerstraat 5-7 Amsterdam

Tel: + 31 79 342 43 83

Email: [email protected]

Website: willemdezwijgerkerk.nl

Services: Every Sunday at 10:00.

Every Wednesday at 10:00 there is a coffee chat session.

Beth Yeshua Messianic Synagogue

Veluwelaan 20, Amsterdam (corner with Betuwelaan, off Kennedylaan, five minutes from RAI Congress Centre)

Tel.: 020 – 890 69 50 (09.30 – 17.00, Tuesdays and Thursdays)

Email: [email protected]

Websites: www.beth-yeshua.nl and www.womanofvalor.org

Services: 11:30 (every Shabbat)

Beth Yeshua is a Jewish Messianic congregation, founded at Sukkot of 1991, and spearheads the renewal of Judaism in the Netherlands. Jews who believe in the Jewish Messiah Yeshua (Jesus, if you will) worship in the good company of respectful non-Jews. Both are welcome in services, where Davidic dance is part of the worship and where all the Jewish feasts, memorial days and Torah observant practices are realised.

Parish of the Blessed Trinity (Catholic)

Zaaiersweg 180, 1097 ST Amsterdam

Tel: 020 465 27 11

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.blessedtrinity.nl

Services: Sundays at 10:30 and 12:00; Tuesday at 10:30; Wednesday and Thursday at 19:00.

Christ Church (Church of England/Episcopal Church)

Groenburgwal 42, 1011 HW Amsterdam

Tel: 020 624 8877

Website: www.christchurch.nl

Services: Sundays at 10:00 at the British Upper School, Fred. Roeskestraat 94a

Crossroads International Church

Amstelveen College, Startbaan 12, 1187 XR Amstelveen

Tel: 020 545 14 44

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.xrds.nl

Services: Sundays at 9:30, 11:15 and 12:50 (the three services are identical)

Christmas Events: www.xrds.nl/events

Christian City Church Amsterdam

Paasheulweg 24, Amsterdam Zuidoost

Tel: + 31 20 770 7153

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.c3amsterdam.nl

Services: Sundays at 10:30

English Reformed Church (Presbyterian)

Begijnhof 48, Amsterdam

Tel: 020 624 9665

Website: www.ercadam.nl

Services: Sundays at 10.30am

First Church of Christ Scientist

R. Wagnerstraat 32, 1077 VW Amsterdam

Friends Center (Quakers)

Vossiusstraat 20, 1071 AD Amsterdam

Tel: 020 679 4238

Jesus House for All Nations

Hettenheuvelweg 18, 1101 BN, Amsterdam ZO

Tel: 020 4512071

Email: [email protected]

Services: Sundays at 12:00 and Wednesday at 19:30

Jewish Community

Van der Boechhorstraat 26, 1081 BT Buitenveldert

Tel: 020 646 0046

Liberal Jewish Community

J. Soetendorpstraat 8, 1079 RM Amsterdam

Tel: 020 642 3562

Netherlands Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Keizersgracht 566 (just off the Leidsestraat)

Tel: 015 369 2614

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.nuuf.nl

Services: Every first and third Sunday at 14:00 (subject to changes) at the Keizersgracht Kerk.

Obrechtkerk (Catholic)

Jacob Obrechtstraat 28, 1071 KM Amsterdam

Email: [email protected]

Services: International Family Mass in English every Saturday at 17:00.