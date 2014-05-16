Getting a haircut in French: practical vocabulary

Go to website

Describing how you want your hair done can be a challenge, even in your native tongue. In French, it can be a real casse-tête. The best back-up is always a picture of how you’d like to look, but here are some common questions and vocabulary to help you communicate about getting your hair cut in French. The small talk is up to you!

This feature is intended to serve as an easy French lesson for both beginning and accomplished French speakers to provide practical vocabulary for common life scenarios. Here are some commons French words to help you at a hair salon.

Haircut: une coupe Shampoo: le shampooing Colouring and highlights: les couleurs et mèches Set or styling: la mise en pli Perm: la permanente Haircare and treatments: les soins et traitements A blow-dry or straightening: le brushing

Your hair: vos cheveux (always masculine, plural) Fine: fins Thick: épais Oily: gras Dry: secs Mixed: mixtes Normal: normaux Curly: bouclés Frizzy: frisés Smooth: lisses Damaged: abîmés Dyed: colorés Permed: permanentés Dandruff: pellicules Cowlick: un épi A lock of hair: une mèche

Short or long: la coupe courte ou longue Layered: en dégradé Blunt cut: au carré Clean cut/well-defined: bien dégagée Asymmetrical: asymétrique Square tapered: style carré effilé Layered on top: dégradé sur le dessus Short, layered look: une coupe courte tout en dégradé Short ‘windblown’ layered look: dégradé déstructuré ‘Just out of bed’ look: indiscipliné Highlights or streaks: les mèches Hair weaving or foiling: balayage Bangs: une frange Hair part: une raie Ends: les pointes

Blow dry for a curly look: un brushing bouclé Slightly turned up at the ends: un brushing avec un léger mouvement sur les pointes Straightened: un brushing raide Hairdryer: un casque

Sideburns: les pattes Beard: une barbe Clippers: une tondeuse Crew cut: coupe en brosse Nape of the neck: la nuque Hairline: l’implantation

Possible questions or comments in French

What can I do for you today? Qu’est-ce que je vous fais aujourd’hui?

I cut this out of a magazine. Do you think it would suit me? J’ai découpé ça dans un magazine. Vous pensez que ça m’irait?

I’ve come to have the colour touched up. Je viens pour me refaire ma couleur.

I just want the roots redone. Je veux seulement une coloration des racines.

I haven’t made up my mind about the colour – a permanent or semi-permanent colour. J’hésite pour la couleur – une couleur permanente ou une simple coloration.

Can you give me highlights? Vous pouvez me faire des mèches?

Is that possible with my hair type? C’est possible avec mon type de cheveux?

Would you prefer it to dry naturally or shall I blow-dry it? Préférez-vous un séchage naturel ou un brushing?

Perhaps just tapered or layered? Peut-être un simple effilage ou encore un dégradé?

What’s the difference? Tapering lightens the cut by thinning, with layering you get a more structured, shorter cut. Quelle est la différence? Un effilage allège la coupe en enlevant la masse, avec un dégradé, vous avez une coupe plus structurée avec des mèches plus courtes.

To avoid frizziness, I could lift the roots. Pour ne pas friser, je peux vous faire un décollement des racines.

Shall I cut it short and towel dry? Je vous fais une coupe courte avec un séchage à la serviette?

Should I set your hair? Je vous fais une mise en pli?

Could you take a bit more off at the nape/ the sides? Vous pouvez diminuer sur la nuque / sur les pattes?

It’s too puffed up. Could you flatten it down a bit? C’est trop gonflé, vous pouvez aplatir un peu?

A touch of gel to finish off? Un soupçon de gel pour finir le tout?

Photo credit: John Steven F. (thumbnail).