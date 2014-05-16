The best golf courses in Paris

Château d’Augerville place du Château,

45330 Augerville-la-Riviere

02 38 32 12 07

www.chateau-augerville.com

Located 25km from Fontainebleau, this 18-hole, par 72 course is set within mature woodland covering 110 hectares. Designed by Olivier Dongradi, the course offers a number of challenges including water hazards. Midweek green fees start at €29 in low season, rising to €54 for a weekend round in high-season. A host of other activities are available at the château, including shooting and quadbiking.

Golf de Domont Route de Montmorency,

95330 Domont

01 39 91 07 50

www.golfdedomont.com

Set within the Montmorency forest 20km north of Paris, this 18-hole, par 71 course can be technical, with no two holes the same. The 15th enjoys beautiful views across one of the course’s two lakes. There’s also a driving range, a pitch and putt area and two putting greens. Coaching is available, and the clubhouse has a restaurant and bar.

Golf de Fontainebleau Route d’Orléans,

77300 Fontainebleau, Seine et Marne

01 64 22 22 95

www.golfdefontainebleau.org Located in the Fontainebleau forest, this 18-hole, par 72 golf course offers narrow fairways bordered by mature trees, ferns and lilac and is one of the oldest greens in France. It was ranked by readers of Golf European as the best in the country in 2001 and continues to offer excellent facilities in beautiful surroundings.

Golf de Saint-Cloud 60 rue du 19 janvier,

92380 Garches

01 47 01 01 85

golfsaintcloud.com

This private club, formed in 1911, is rich in tradition, and has hosted the French Open 14 times. There are two 18-hole courses – the 5,945m, par 71 parcours vert, and the 4,824m, par 67 parcours jaune. The club is only open to members and their guests, except for July and August when non-members can play. It’s closed on Mondays.

Golf Disneyland Allée de la Mare Houleuse,

77700 Magny le Hongre

01 60 45 68 90

disneylandparis.com

Golf purists may not approve, but the facilities here at Golf Disneyland are more than adequate. The Ronald Fream designed course consists of three nine-hole courses which can be played separately or combined to form a longer challenge. There’s a 35 bay driving range, and a putting green in the shape of Mickey’s head. There’s also a bar and restaurant in the clubhouse, and you can even stock up on equipment in Goofy’s Pro Shop.

Golf du Bois de Boulogne Hippodrome d’Auteuil

75016 Paris

01 44 30 70 00

www.golfduboisdeboulogne.com

Golf du Bois de Boulogne is in the middle of the Hippodrome d’Auteuil in the 16th. It’s not a full-blown course, but a practice area allowing golfers to perfect their swing. There’s also a ‘crazy golf’ area with bunkers and greens. This is a public facility open to non-members, although membership is available, allowing reduced entry fees.

Les Bordes Les Petits Rondis,

41220 Saint-Laurent-Nouan

02 54 87 72 13

lesbordesestate.com

Designed by Robert von Hagge, the 18-hole course of Les Bordes was formerly a hunting estate of Baron Marcel Bich, the maker of the Bic pen. The challenging 7,062 yard, par 72 woodland course is considered to be one of the finest in France and has won Golfjournal’s Travel Oscar for Best European Golf Course. Check out the Rodin replica statues lining the driveway as you enter, including one of the writer Balzac striking his forehead with the heel of his hand in exasperation, as if he’s missed a putt.

Paris Golf and Country Club 121 rue du Lieutenant-Colonel de Montbrison

Rueil-Malmaison

01 47 77 64 00

www.pariscountryclub.com

This nine-hole, par 35 course is set within the Hippodrome de Saint-Cloud racecourse, 2km to the west of the Bois de Boulogne. In addition to the course, with its share of bunkers and water hazards, there’s a large 200 berth driving range, separate pitch and putt areas, two putting greens, and zones to practice chipping and bunker play. The golf course is open from 08:00 to 21:00 in the summer, and 08:30 to 18:30 in winter. The club also offers other sports including tennis, volleyball, basketball, football and swimming.

Paris International Golf Club 2 ave du Golf,

78280 Guyancourt

01 30 43 36 00

www.golf-national.com

Surrounding the historic Chateau of Versailles is the famous Albatros course at Le Golf National designed by Hubert Chesneau and Robert Von Hagge. As a cross between a target course and a links course, this is a clay-based, lengthy (over 7,000 yards) par 72. Not only is it recognised as one of the top courses in Europe, it has also hosted the French Open. There are three courses from which to choose, but most people make a bee-line for the championship Albatros, because it is here where the challenge awaits.