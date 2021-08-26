Swiss dug deep for charity in first pandemic year

Swiss households, businesses, foundations and other institutions donated around CHF2.05 billion ($2.24 billion) to charitable organisations in 2020, helping relief agencies to make up for an income shortfall blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every second franc donated came from private households, the Swiss certification authority for charitable organisations (Zewo) said on Thursday. Although there was a dip in large donations, charities were able to mobilise giving through membership fees and small donations.

The total amount raised last year represents a 10% increase over donations in 2019. Businesses, foundations and other institutions gave 16% more than they did the previous year. The public sector’s contribution increased by 4%.

Many charities were forced to scale back their income-generating activities in 2020 because of restrictions introduced to fight the coronavirus, and thus saw their revenues decline by 3%.

Slow digitalisation

Most donations (98%) are still being made by bank transfer or direct debit. Digital payment methods such as credit card, mobile apps or text message grew in 2020, but the sector still has a long way to go to digitalise donations, according to Zewo.

Roughly two-thirds of aid organisations are certified by the authority. The total donation for 2020 was extrapolated from the annual accounts of the 50 largest charities.