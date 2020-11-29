Switzerland News

Sit back and relax: Christmas is coming

Published on November 29, 2020

2020 has been challenging, to put it mildly, so SWI swissinfo.ch would like to help you relax in the run-up to Christmas with four fun stops along the way. Sit back and click through some oddities and festive stories from our archives. 

We start with a quirky scientific breakthrough: did you know that a researcher at the University of Zurich was awarded the Ig Nobel prize in medicine? More precisely, for his work into didgeridoo therapy for snoring! 

The Ig Nobel prizes, awarded annually since 1991 to celebrate ten unusual achievements in scientific research, are intended to make people laugh – but also think. If you’re wondering where a didgeridoo fits in all this, here’s a testimony from a recovered patient.

If you’re curious about this peculiar scientific research – or have just discovered the perfect Christmas present for your partner – here are the details.

All that didgeridooing might have made you a bit peckish. Last year we gathered typical recipes from all 26 Swiss cantons: sweet or salty, there’s something here for everyone! They’re only available in French and German, but with the help of an online translator you’ll be whisking up Swiss specialities in no time! 

December 6 is Samichlaus (St Nicholas) Day in Switzerland. Traditionally he visits children with his side-kick Schmutzli, but this year their movements around the country have obviously been limited. However, you can still learn how to become a Swiss Santa – which is taken very seriously, as you’ll discover

We hope you’re now feeling a bit more relaxed! If not, don’t worry – there are plenty more curiosities to come in our next three collections. 

