Protests over Covid policy continue in Switzerland

Several Swiss cities witnessed demonstrations against the government’s Covid-19 policy on Saturday, notably the recent imposition of a Covid certificate requirement to enter indoor areas like restaurants.

The largest authorised gathering took place in the French-speaking city of Lausanne, where between 800 to 1,000 people took to the streets in a colorful, whistleblowing procession.

Some demonstrators demanded the resignation of Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset likening him to a “dictator.”

“Berset, we don’t want your passports” and “Liberté (Freedom)” chanted the participants, who were walking without protective masks, according to Keystone-SDA news agency.

Protest signs read: “No to mass surveillance” and “For security we lose freedom.”

The Covid certificate, in the view of demonstrators in Lausanne, is a Nazi-like passport (or a tool for discrimination). Demonstrators distributed leaflets urging people to vote against the government’s approach in a Nov. 28 referendum.

Rallies also mobilised hundreds of people in the town of Baden and Rappersil-Jona in canton Saint Gallen. Such events have become a weekly phenomenon and at times turn unruly and violent. No incidents were reported by police on Saturday.

Counteraction

A rally in support of the government’s policies gathered about 300 people in the capital Bern. Demonstrators there generally donned masks and some carried banners urging “Solidarity in the face of the crisis – solidarity against the Right.”

Many nations around the world have introduced vaccine mandates and digital health certificates (proving immunity or immunization) in a bid to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

Globally, 5.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered, according to the World Health Organization, but 80% of those are in high- and upper-middle income countries.

In Switzerland, around 61% of the population are fully vaccinated against Covid. Swiss residents are required to show a Covid certificate to access indoor spaces like restaurants, bars and museums.

The Covid-19 pandemic – now in its fourth wave – has been punctuated by fierce debates across the world with governments struggling to find the balance between civil liberties and public health.

Keystone-SDA/ds