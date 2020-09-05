Hundreds demonstrate against Swiss coronavirus restrictions

Around 350 people took part in a protest march against mandatory anti-Covid 19 measures in the central Swiss canton of Uri

The demonstrators marched on Saturday afternoon from the railway station in Flüelen to the iconic William Tell monument in Altdorf. The participants of the authorised protest were against the compulsory wearing of masks on public transport. The banners they carried criticised the measures taken by the authorities as disproportionate and called for more personal responsibility.

According to the police, the rally was peaceful. However, a large number of participants did not wear face masks and did not observe social distancing rules, the Uri cantonal police reported in a statement.

The participants ignored protective measures despite appeals by the police. The law enforcement authorities intend to file a complaint with the public prosecutor’s office for non-compliance with the conditions of the permit to protest peacefully.

Similar protests were held in several Swiss cities in May when there was a nationwide ban on more than five people gathering in public places. Since then restrictions on gatherings have eased. Private and public events of up to 1,000 people have been allowed since June 22, as long as contact tracing can be guaranteed. On August 12, the government announced that events with more than 1,000 people – notably festivals and sporting events – would be allowed against starting on October 1.

Keystone-SDA/ac