Coronavirus outbreak hits two Swiss summer camps

Nearly 200 people are in quarantine – and two in hospital – following an outbreak of Covid-19 at a youth camp in eastern Switzerland.

The outbreak began at a camp for 9-to-13-year-olds in Parpan near Lenzerheide. Seven of the 100 participants became infected with the coronavirus, and health authorities expect more to follow.

The local health department announced on Thursday that 80 of the 100 young people lived in canton Graubünden. Before symptoms appeared, some campers had already moved on to another camp – which was immediately called off, and its 30 participants sent into quarantine.

According to the health authorities, two people are in hospital care, 14 in isolation and 196 in quarantine. They expect the number of infections to rise when they get the test results of people in quarantine who have symptoms.

The Graubünden health department has ramped up protection measures to prevent the further spread of Covid-19. For example, business owners and event organizers have to check the accuracy of the contact data they collect – including full names and phone numbers. This data must be stored in electronically maintained lists.

Since the virus hit Switzerland around 33,500 people have tested positive to the virus and almost 2,000 have died in Switzerland, which has a population of 8.5 million. From its March peak, the number of new cases fell to around a dozen in early June, alongside a drop in hospital cases and deaths.

But since the easing of the lockdown from mid-June, the number of new cases has begun to slowly creep up in different parts of the country. There were 117 new cases reported in Switzerland on July 23. Over the past couple of weeks the average number of new cases has been around 100 per day.