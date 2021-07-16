Switzerland News

Home News Switzerland builds stocks of anti-Covid treatments

Switzerland builds stocks of anti-Covid treatments

Published on July 16, 2021

Switzerland has reserved 3,000 doses of the GlaxoSmithKline monoclonal sotrovimab drug to treat patients infected with Covid-19.

This adds to the 3,000 doses of a similar medicine, RegN-Cov 2, developed by Switzerland’s Roche and US biotech company Regeneron.

Monoclonal antibodies, which are cloned in culture and injected into patients, are seen as highly promising treatments to neutralise the virus, particularly in serious cases of infection. The antibody was discovered by Swiss company Humabs BioMed.

+ Read how the Institute of Research in Biomedicine (IRB) developed therapeutic uses for monoclonal antibodies with Humabs BioMed (well before Covid-19 was known)

Although the sotrovimab drug has yet to be granted regulatory approval in Switzerland, trials by GlaxoSmithKline show promising results, the government said in a press release on Friday.

The reservation of 3,000 doses of the drug was made on the recommendation of the Swiss National Covid-19 Taskforce.

The drug is intended as a treatment for at-risk patients who have an increased risk of severe infection.

swissinfo.ch/mga

In other news

July 17, 2021

Protesters rally outside Cameroon president’s Geneva hotel
July 17, 2021

Cannabis first domesticated 12,000 years ago: study
July 17, 2021

Positive signs: Swiss deaf federation marks 75 years of adversity
July 16, 2021

WHO eyes China lab audits next in Covid origin probe
Next Previous