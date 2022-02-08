Swiss experts say Covid Omicron variant has peaked

Health experts say the number of new infections with the highly contagious Omicron variant of Covid has peaked in Switzerland.

Virginie Masserey of the Federal Office of Public Health said the latest wave of infections was stagnating at a high level, while a considerable number of cases remained undetected, despite up to 100,000 tests every day.

The number of Covid patients in intensive care has remained stable over the past weeks, she told a news briefing on Tuesday.

The government’s Covid science task force said the reproduction growth rate had fallen below the crucial threshold of one, namely to 0.92 in the last week of January.

Masserey said they would continue to monitor developments of the epidemic in Switzerland and other European countries.

The Swiss government is due to decide next week on possible steps towards a further easing of restrictions.

Long Covid

The health office is also considering several options to launch a nationwide register of Long Covid cases.

Systematic data gathering on the long-term effects of the infection is crucial, according to Linda Nartey, head of prevention and public health services at the health office.

The government previously rejected demands by patients’ group for a national register.

Cantonal health authorities welcomed efforts to improve information and therapies for Covid patients with long-term effects.

Up to 25% of Covid patients also suffer from such effects, and about 3% complain of strong symptoms six months after an initial infection, according to a study among 1,500 people conducted by the University of Zürich.

Last year, about 1,700 applied for disability benefits due to a Covid infection according to the Federal Social Insurance Office.

swissinfo.ch/urs