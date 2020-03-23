Bouncing back from a coronavirus infection, a Swiss testimony

With the number of fatalities caused by the coronavirus rising exponentially, it is easy to overlook the number of people who have recovered. To date more than 98,000 people have overcome the virus. It’s assumed they are now immune. One of them is Bettina Sooder. She was the third person officially diagnosed with Covid-19 in Zurich. “It was a strange feeling because suddenly you are a danger to others. You also feel lonely,” she says. The 26-year-old probably got infected in Italy, during Milan’s famous Fashion Week. On her return, a colleague advised her to take a coronavirus test. The first case in Switzerland had only been identified the day before. She remained in isolation at the Zurich University Hospital for four days. Then she continued her quarantine at home for another then days. Sooder got a call from the doctor every day and after being free of symptoms for 48 hours, she was declared recovered and able to work again. Still, many didn’t want to get too close to her …