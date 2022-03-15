Help the refugees

If you move around the world by choice, consider helping those forced from their homes by conflict. Donate to the UN Refugee Agency today.

Switzerland News

Home News Covid weakens demand for Swiss Federal Railways

Covid weakens demand for Swiss Federal Railways

Published on March 15, 2022
Written by swissinfo.ch
Published from Swissinfo.ch

Switzerland’s national railway operator suffered a CHF325 million ($347 million) loss last year due to the Covid pandemic.

The state-run railways said about one third fewer customers used their trains in 2021, while the cargo unit experienced a stagnation in terms of volumes transported.

“Coronavirus is causing a great financial strain,” the company said in a press release on Tuesday. However, the loss was lower than in 2020, notably thanks to cost-cutting measures and increased support from the government.

The company said it intends to stabilise its long-term financial situation and save around CHF6 billion by 2030.

“Given the advantages of rail for the climate, the company expects strong growth in demand over the long term,” it noted.

Increase in staff satisfaction, high customer satisfaction and a good punctuality record were also mentioned.

The company added that it is focusing on providing a “punctual, reliable and safe railway” in 2022, despite some setbacks in regional services last year.

The Swiss Federal Railways, known by its acronyms in the national languages as SBB, CFF or FFS, was founded 120 years ago and has about 33,500 employees.

swissinfo.ch/urs

Read more

In other news

March 15, 2022

CORRECTED
March 15, 2022

Covid weakens demand for Swiss Federal Railways
March 15, 2022

Why we still can’t test for Covid-19 immunity
March 15, 2022

How Bern shaped Jean-Frédéric Schnyder’s attitude to art
Next Previous