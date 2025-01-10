Where to get the news in Austria

With the state of the world as it is, you may want to shut the curtains, take cover under a blanket, and watch reruns of Kommissar Rex. But, unfortunately, no one can hide forever.
In Austria, keeping up with local and global news (Nachrichten) requires little effort. The Austrian media landscape includes a wide range of options, and you can easily access multiple reliable news sources in both German and English.
Learn more about the news in Austria, including which news outlets to trust and which to avoid, by reading the following sections:
- The news media in Austria
- Where to get the news in English in Austria?
- Where to get German-language news in Austria?
- Alternative news sources and satire
- News sources to avoid in Austria
- Tips on getting reliable news
- Useful resources
The news media in Austria
The media landscape in Austria consists of a large public broadcaster, Österreichischer Rundfunk (ORF), commercial broadcasters, and a wide range of national and local newspapers. The ORF is primarily funded by a household levy, which was introduced in 2024, replacing the old device-based license fee.
As in many countries, the print media in Austria has been on the decline over the last decade. According to research company IBIS World, the newspaper publishing industry decreased by 4% between 2019 and 2024. A notable loss in the sector is the government-owned Wiener Zeitung (WZ), recognized as the world’s oldest continuously published daily newspaper, which went online only after 320 years in June 2023.
The Reuters Insitute reports that the most popular news source is online media. Their 2024 survey found that:
- 68% of Austrians access the news online (including social media)
- 55% of people stay up to date by watching TV
- 37% use social media platforms to access current events
- 36% rely on print media to stay informed
Political bias of the Austrian media
Austrian news is generally reliable and factually accurate. Most journalists tend to follow the Press Code of Honor (Ehrenkodex für die österreichische Presse), a set of principles recommended by the self-regulatory Austrian Press Council (Österreichischer Presserat).
However, that doesn’t mean that the press doesn’t have political bias. Indeed, the ORF had many political interference scandals that have eroded its reputation as a non-partisan public broadcaster.
Similarly, most private outlets in Austria report the news from a particular political stance or angle. For example, Der Funke‘s is considered far left, while OE24 leans to the far right.
While the state press is seen as trustworthy, it’s recommended you always double-check your preferred news source (e.g., with Ground News) for any potential bias.
Freedom of the press in Austria
Interestingly, Austria is the only country in the European Union (EU) without a law regulating the freedom of information. As a result, the country ranks 32nd out of 180 nations worldwide on the 2024 World Press Freedom Ranking, scoring 74.7/100.
According to Reporters Without Borders, press freedom has been undermined by various political pressures or restrictions on access to information. The NGO finds that “attempts to influence both state and privately owned media are constant,” and journalists often find themselves the target of threats and harassment.
Despite this bleak picture, the Austrian government does claim to prioritize the protection of press freedom and the safety of journalists. While there aren’t any clear initiatives, Austria did join the Media Freedom Coalition in 2019. This is a global network that supports the freedom of the media worldwide.
Do Austrians have trust in the press?
Trust in the Austrian media is at a record low, with a mere 35% of the population trusting most of the news most of the time (Reuters, 2024).
However, this is not without reason. Austria has had many high-profile scandals involving public figures attempting to influence the press. For example, in 2021, former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz allegedly conspired to embezzle public funds to bribe pollsters and prominent media figures in return for favorable coverage. These allegations were still unresolved in February 2024.
Austria’s overall trust in the media is comparable to that of elsewhere in the world. On average, only 40% of people view the news as reliable (2024). Finland remains the country with the highest levels of overall trust (69%), while Greece (23%) and Hungary (23%) record the lowest levels.
In Austria, the most trusted news sources include public media outlets and regional or local newspapers, with 54–60% of respondents saying they trusted these sources. Tabloid newspaper Heute is trusted the least, with 48% of respondents saying they don’t trust this news source.
Where to get the news in English in Austria?
English-language newspapers and magazines
Popular English-language newspapers (Zeitungen), such as The Guardian, The Financial Times, and The New York Times, can often be found at larger bookstores and train stations in Austria.
Alternatively, some international newspapers may offer a subscription with home delivery as well (sometimes the day after publication). However, you may find it easier to take out an online subscription to your newspaper of choice.
There aren’t any physical English-language papers that report on Austrian news. A few did exist but have since gone out of print. However, expats in Vienna may want to check out the following magazines:
- Vienna Review – a monthly magazine about culture and events in Austria
- Vienna Würstelstand – an English-language magazine about culture and events in Vienna
English-language news websites and social media
While English-language news isn’t available in print, Austria has a handful of English-language news websites. These include:
- The International – a online media network for Vienna featuring online daily news, magazines, podcasts, events, and more
- The Local (Austria) – an online platform with a focus on news and cultural insights from Austria
- Vienna Times – a news website with current events, reports, analysis, and more
- Vindobona – an English-language website with news and analysis for expats living in Austria
English-language TV, radio, and podcasts
Austria does not produce TV programs hosted in English. However, a standard satellite or cable TV package will give you access to foreign English-language news channels, including reputable broadcasts like BBC News, Bloomberg, CNN, and EuroNews. You can also access English-language news through TV apps and online streaming services.
Austrian radio offers some English-language programs on FM4. You can also catch up with foreign radio broadcasts by streaming them online. Many international news outlets have podcasts that you can get for free, such as:
- Global News Podcast – a BBC news podcast focussing on global news
- Informationen am Abend – a German podcast from Deutschlandfunk
- Le journal de 19h – a French podcast from Radio France
- Morning – an Italian podcast from il Post
- The Daily – an American podcast from the New York Times
- Today Explained – an American podcast from Vox Media
Where to get German-language news in Austria?
National and local newspapers and magazines
On a national level, Austria has 11 daily and 38 weekly newspapers and magazines. These include both free and subscription-based media. After the closure of Wiener Zeitung’s print edition, a group of former journalists also created a monthly printed newspaper, Das Feuilleton.
Below is a list of best-selling newspapers in Austria, in alphabetical order:
- Der Standard – a highly credible daily newspaper with a left-center bias. Reuters Institute reports that 58% of the population trusts their reporting (2024).
- Die Furche – a weekly newspaper that promotes a Christian worldview.
- Die Presse – one of Austria’s oldest newspapers, this right-center newspaper is known for highly factual reporting. Roughly 56% of people see this paper as trustworthy.
- Heute – a free sensationalist tabloid newspaper with a right-wing bias. Around 48% of the population doesn’t trust their reporting.
- Kleine Zeitung – the second-largest newspaper in Austria; it has a center-right bias.
- Kronen Zeitung – Austria’s largest tabloid newspaper with a center-right political learning. While known for mostly factual reporting, it has a strong bias toward conservative causes.
- Kurier – a daily newspaper with a liberal political leaning.
- OE24 – a free sensationalist tabloid newspaper that leans to the far-right. Roughly 42% of people consider this paper as untrustworthy.
- Österreich – a tabloid newspaper known for its weekend supplements targeting young adults.
- Salzburger Nachrichten – a daily newspaper with a Christian-liberal and conservative stance.
Regional or local newspapers
According to the Reuters Institute, just 13% of Austrians read a local or regional weekly newspaper. Some of the largest and most influential local papers include:
- Alpenpost – Styrian Salzkammergut
- Burgenländische Volkszeitung (BVZ) – Burgenland
- Der Grazer – Graz
- MeinBezirk – all areas
- Neue Vorarlberger Tageszeitung – Vorarlberg
- OÖNachrichten – Linz and other areas
- Tiroler Tageszeitung (TT) – Tyrol
- Vorarlberger Nachrichten – Vorarlberg
- Wiener Bezirksblatt – Vienna
Specialist newspapers and magazines
There are many periodicals and specialist magazines in Austria that can help keep you up to date. Seemingly, if you have an interest, you’ll be able to find a weekly, monthly, or periodical publication dedicated to it.
Some of the larger magazines include:
- Business and finance: e.g., Gewinn, Medianet, and Trend
- Celebrity and entertainment: e.g., Die Ganze Woche
- Men’s issues: e.g., Wiener
- News and culture: e.g., Biber, Falter, NEWS, and Profil
- News and politics: e.g., Datum and Dossier
German news websites and social media
Most people in Austria (and elsewhere) get the bulk of their news online, whether that’s through websites, social media, or news apps.
Virtually all traditional media outlets have an online presence. Many are free to access, though some have hidden their content behind a paywall for subscribers only. Roughly 14% of Austrians pay for online news (Reuters Institute, 2024).
Popular news websites in Austria include:
- Der Standard online – website of the leftist newspaper
- Die Presse – website of the reputable newspaper
- Heute online – website of the popular tabloid
- Kontrast – an online-only magazine covering politics
- Kronen Zeitung online – website of the popular tabloid
- ORF News online – website of the public broadcaster
- Wiener Zeitung – website of Austria’s oldest newspaper that went online-only in 2023
- ZackZack – an online-only platform highly critical of the government
In January 2024, Austria had 7.32 million social media users, which is about 81.6% of the population. A lot of these use the platforms to keep up with breaking news. According to the Reuters Institute, the most-visited social media platforms for online news are:
- YouTube
- TikTok
Because social media posts are not editorially filtered for factual accuracy, fake news and disinformation can spread quickly on social media. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is making it especially harder for users to get tricked into believing dis– and misinformation.
In late 2023, Justice Minister Alma Alma Zadić suggested that the country lacked the resources to battle disinformation and conspiracy theories. In early 2024, the Austrian Armed Forces warned that the country was facing threats from “systematic disinformation campaigns.”
The government has put forward several initiatives to combat fake news and propaganda, including one targeting deepfakes.
German-language TV, radio, and podcasts
As said before, Austrian TV and radio channels are hosted by the public broadcaster (ORF) and a wide range of private broadcasters. Commercial TV channels include ATV, Kabel Eins Austria, ProSieben Austria, Puls 4, Sat.1 Österreich, and Servus TV.
The ORF operates the main national public radio stations: Österreich 1, Österreich 2, Hitradio Ö3, and FM4. Private radio stations are a-plenty in Austria and include JÖ.Live, Radio Arabella, Retro Spirit FM, Rock Antenne Österreich, Superfly FM, and Welle 1, just to name a few.
Public broadcaster ORF is central to news consumption in Austria. According to the Reuters Institute (2024):
- 46% of people watch ORF TV News
- 40% of people listen to ORF Radio News
The most commonly used commercial news competitors are ServusTV News (watched by 21%) and Pulse 4 News (13%).
Roughly 33% of Austrians also listen to podcasts each month. Indeed, many of the national outlets have downloadable news programs. Some top-ranking German-language news podcasts include:
- Die Dunkelkammer – Der Investigativ-Podcast
- Inside Austria (Der Standard)
- Klenk + Reiter (Falter)
- LANZ & PRECHT (ZDF)
- Ö1 Journale (ORF Ö1)
- Thema des Tages (Der Standard)
Alternative news sources and satire
A great source of “alternative news” is satire. The Austrian sense of humor is usually subtle and often contains cynicism and dark humor. Irony and wit are preferred over puns or crude jokes.
The country itself has a long history of satire. However, current satirical works are less abundant. At the time of writing, we could only find:
- Die Tagespresse (website)
- Gute Nacht Österreich (TV)
- Willkommen Österreich (TV)
News sources to avoid in Austria
According to EU DisinfoLab, disinformation has a long tradition in post-war Austria. As mentioned before, the country is battling against a tide of fake news and seems to be struggling. Fake news and disinformation can spread especially quickly on social media, so always double-check the sources before sharing stories with others.
Similarly, while tabloid newspapers in Austria have a high circulation, they’re typically considered less factual and reliable than other news outlets.
Tips on getting reliable news
There are some resources out there specifically designed to help you assess news articles and sources for accuracy, bias, and reliability. Some of the services operating in Austria include:
The key to stopping the spread of misinformation is learning how to spot it. Here are some top tips from the experts:
- Develop a critical mindset when following news coverage. Instead of relying on just one source, cross-check different news platforms across the political divide.
- Consider what might be missing from the news report; fake news often leaves out information
- Double-check whether quotes attributed to a particular person or group have been represented accurately
- Look for fake images. If the story is false, the images may include stock photos, fake pictures, or images that are not relevant to the news story. If the image is found online, you can check it with Google Reverse.
- Always check the website’s URL. Scammers often create copycat websites to misinform, promote dodgy products, or phish for your information.
Useful resources
- Austrian Press Council – self-regulatory body of the Austrian Press where you can complain about news coverage
- European Digital Media Observatory – website of the EU’s largest network to counter fake news and misinformation