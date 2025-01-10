Where to get the news in Austria

Alternative news sources and satire A great source of “alternative news” is satire. The Austrian sense of humor is usually subtle and often contains cynicism and dark humor. Irony and wit are preferred over puns or crude jokes. The country itself has a long history of satire. However, current satirical works are less abundant. At the time of writing, we could only find: Die Tagespresse (website)

Gute Nacht Österreich (TV)

Willkommen Österreich (TV)

News sources to avoid in Austria According to EU DisinfoLab, disinformation has a long tradition in post-war Austria. As mentioned before, the country is battling against a tide of fake news and seems to be struggling. Fake news and disinformation can spread especially quickly on social media, so always double-check the sources before sharing stories with others. Similarly, while tabloid newspapers in Austria have a high circulation, they’re typically considered less factual and reliable than other news outlets.

Tips on getting reliable news There are some resources out there specifically designed to help you assess news articles and sources for accuracy, bias, and reliability. Some of the services operating in Austria include: Ground News

Media Bias/Fact Check Photo: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels The key to stopping the spread of misinformation is learning how to spot it. Here are some top tips from the experts: Develop a critical mindset when following news coverage. Instead of relying on just one source, cross-check different news platforms across the political divide.

Consider what might be missing from the news report; fake news often leaves out information

Double-check whether quotes attributed to a particular person or group have been represented accurately

Look for fake images. If the story is false, the images may include stock photos, fake pictures, or images that are not relevant to the news story. If the image is found online, you can check it with Google Reverse.

Always check the website’s URL. Scammers often create copycat websites to misinform, promote dodgy products, or phish for your information.