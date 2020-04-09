International money transfers in the UAE Expats comprise nearly 90% of the UAE’s population, so it’s no surprise that the Middle Eastern country is the second-largest contributor of remittances to other countries; according to the World Bank’s Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development. Central Bank data shows that outward personal remittances reached AED 169.2 billion (about US$46.06 billion) in 2018; an increase of 3% over the previous year. The UAE’s remittance corridor to India is the biggest, with Indian expats sending 34.2% of all remittances in the last quarter of 2018, followed by Pakistanis and Filipinos. There are more than half a dozen different ways to send money from the UAE, including international money transfers from your bank account to the receiving party’s account, online payments via third-party services, and cash services that can be made over the counter at local exchange houses. Before you make international money transfers in the UAE, however, it’s a good idea to do your research, as you could literally be giving away extra money in terms of high fees. In spite of the wide variety of legal ways to make money transfers in the UAE, there are a number of informal services, such as the traditional hawala and hundi contracts. While the Central Bank has attempted to register some of these brokers in the past, many services skirt under the radar, therefore potentially compromising your money. Therefore, it’s worth remembering to check a transfer system’s license, and asking for an official receipt when sending any money overseas. In summary, depending on where you want to send money, you should compare exchange rates, transfer fees, and processing times in order to make an informed choice. Finance International money transfers decoded Read more

Money transfers via banks All licensed banks offer international money transfers in the UAE. Because of their ease and convenience, bank transfers remain one of the predominant ways that expats send money home. Furthermore, account holders can execute a transaction from their account within minutes when using internet or mobile banking. However, international money transfers in the UAE are considerably more expensive when sent via a traditional bank account. This is because banks set their own exchange rates; which are different from the interbank rates seen on xe.com or Google. In addition, banks may often charge an additional service fee for remittances. Thanks to relationships with correspondent partners in other countries, several banks in the UAE do not levy upfront service fees for transfers in the destination country’s local currency. However, customers will very rarely find bank rates working in their favor. In other words, you are paying a premium for convenience. Finance Banks in the UAE Read more Banks’ service fees for international money transfers in the UAE can range from zero to AED100, not including VAT. International bank transfers can take up to five working days. International money transfers with traditional bank services Some expats prefer face-to-face banking transactions. If that’s you, simply head to your branch, where the teller will give you a form to fill out. You can either hand over the money in cash or it can be debited directly from your account. Be aware, however, that personal visits to a bank may incur higher service charges when compared to international payments in the UAE made via online or phone banking. International money transfers through mobile or internet banking Sending money overseas is quick and convenient when using mobile banking in the United Arab Emirates. Simply open the app or log onto your internet banking account. Then head to the section for international money transfers. Note that banks will typically offer both domestic and international transfers. You may be required to set up a new payee before you can effect a transfer. Once that’s done, simply follow the instructions. Also, remember to keep the recipient’s account details handy. In short, you’ll need the following items: Recipient’s full name (as on the account)

Their bank’s name address and branch

Their bank account number

Applicable SWIFT or IBAN codes (depending on the country) If it’s your first time making international money transfers in the UAE, a bank official may ring you to confirm the details. Indeed, such procedures are quickly becoming the norm with the country’s biggest banks. How to receive international payments in the UAE to your bank account In order to receive an international money transfer in the UAE, simply provide the sender with your full name, bank details, and the account number. UAE bank account numbers are standardized in line with IBAN format and comprise 23 characters, beginning with the letters AE.

Wire transfers in the UAE About 75% of expats use wire transfer services when making international money transfers in the UAE. They send money overseas via one of the 125 money exchanges or cash houses, which in turn rely on the SWIFT banking network, or on international wire transfer companies such as Western Union or MoneyGram. About AED 30.4 billion in remittances was wired through exchange houses in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the AED 9.5 billion transferred via banks. Such exchange houses are typically located in malls and on high streets across the UAE. Look for companies such as Al Fardan Exchange, Al Ansari, Al Rostamani Exchange, LuLu Exchange, UAE Exchange, GCC Exchange, and Wall St Exchange. Such companies typically offer a better deal than banks, as World Bank data shows: for the third quarter of 2019, the total average costs of sending $500 (AED 1,835) from the UAE to India, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Egypt were 1.53%, 1.28%, 1.34%, and 1.94% respectively. Making international payments in the UAE through an exchange house is safe and easy. However, for the best rate and quickest transfers, you need to have the amount in cash with you. How to make a wire transfer in the UAE Simply walk up to the store, fill out a form, and hand over the cash. You’ll be asked to show a government-issued photo ID, typically your Emirates ID – or if you don’t have it, your passport. You will also need to provide the recipient’s full name and address. You’ll then be given a receipt with a Money Transfer Control Number, which the recipient will need to fill out in a different form when they pick up the funds. The transfer usually takes only a couple of minutes, but it may take longer depending on the country you are sending money to. You can usually track your transfer online. You can usually make international money transfers in the UAE straight from your credit card, but these may take longer; up to five working days. However, for certain services, such as Western Union and MoneyGram, using a debit or credit card can speed up the time taken to send the money. Finally, it’s worth noting that dedicated services such as Remit2India offer faster processing times than general players.

Foreign exchange brokers in the UAE A number of foreign exchange brokers operate in the Emirates, and expats can rely on them for better currency rates. There are a number of factors on which to evaluate a currency broker when making international money transfers in the UAE. Among them are regulatory approvals (from the UAE Central Bank, Dubai International Financial Centre, or Abu Dhabi Global Market as well as international regulators in your home country), international money transfer costs in the UAE, trustworthiness, customer support, and online tracking. Dubai International Financial Center It’s worthwhile making a few calls and asking around, as the savings on foreign exchange rates can be substantial. The foreign exchange market is extremely competitive and some firms quote the interbank exchange rates to get your attention, and later add extra charges or increase their margins. Therefore, make sure you get a quote upfront and ask if there are any associated international money transfer costs in the UAE. Once you choose a currency broker, you typically need to open an account. This requires copies of your passport and residence visa. Once your account is set up, you can begin trading right away online. First, pick your currency pair and check the spread or conversion rate. Such rates vary considerably, so you’ll want to wait a day or two if possible. When you’ve got the rate you want, lock in your transfer conversion rates and send the money to your FX broker. They will then forward the money to the recipient’s bank account within one or two business days. Again, you must have all the beneficiary’s details, such as their bank account number and SWIFT/IBAN. Expats can choose from a number of currency brokers when making international money transfers in the UAE. These include: ADSS

