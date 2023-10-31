Trash collection: how to recycle in Thailand

How to recycle in Thailand? Depending on where you live in Thailand, the recycling process works differently. Some areas will have regular garbage collection pickups, whereas others ask you to bring in the recyclables yourself. Market trash collector in Bangkok (Photo: Matt Hunt/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) If your city or district manages recycling, the process will involve the following: Leave recyclable materials and other trash on the side of the road for the garbage truck. It’s recommended that you separate your recyclables from your general trash; this will make the process much easier for the staff at the garbage management centers.

Garbage collectors pick up your trash and may do some initial basic separation

Workers at the sorting center sort and separate your plastic, glass, paper, and other recyclable items: General and hazardous waste are sent either to the landfill or the incinerator Recyclables are sent to relevant recycling plants. Plastics become things like rPET Flakes for synthetic fibers. Paper and cardboard are reused as OCC cardboard, mixed paper, and the like.

If your area doesn’t collect recyclable items or sort trash, you can ask your neighbors or local Facebook groups for the location of a recycling center. You will generally need to take your recyclables there yourself and might earn a small fee. You might also be able to arrange a pickup for a fee if you have enough materials to make it worth their while. Again, the exact process will vary based on where you live. Recycling paper in Thailand While there are companies that recycle cardboard (กระดาษแข็ง, gradaat keng) and paper (กระดาษ, gradaat), they usually only work with industrial recycling. However, you can check with your neighbors or district government offices what your area’s process is for recycling cardboard and paper. The best advice is to separate clean cardboard and paper from your regular trash when you dispose of it. How to recycle plastics? Plastic trash is a huge problem in Thailand, as there is a bit of an addition to single-use plastics. Takeaway food is very popular in the country, and it comes in single-use plastic containers. It’s recommended to check with your local government offices to see how they manage plastic (พลาสติก, plasadik) recycling and what you can do to recycle as much as possible. Some local insider tips include: Avoid products with extra or unnecessary plastic packaging

Bring along reusable shopping bags

Rinse out plastic takeaway containers and reuse them

Upcycle old plastics into household items

Separate plastic items from your regular trash

Buy drinks like soy milk, soda, beer, and so on in recyclable glass bottles or aluminum cans rather than plastic bottles

Use a refillable cup for coffee, water, and other drinks; it will also keep your drinks cool

Use a water filter for drinking water rather than buying lots of plastic bottles How to recycle glass? Glass (แก้ว, gaew) is one item that is reasonably well managed in Thailand. Companies that deliver drinking water and some soft drinks companies reuse glass bottles. Photo: Anton Petrus/Getty Images If your local area doesn’t recycle through the garbage trucks, someone will likely come and pick up your glass and sell it to a recycling plant. You can ask your neighbors for recommendations. It is generally a good idea to rinse out glass bottles before you dispose of them. Recycling metals in Thailand As with other recycling in Thailand, there are few official recycling systems. Your area might have a recycling center where staff will recycle metal (โลหะ, loha) items. Some even pay you for the privilege; current rates for selling aluminum cans are up to ฿46 per kilogram. Alternatively, a private company might be operating in your neighborhood that will pick up your recyclables. You can ask your neighbors or landlord how it works in your area. In more built-up districts, people often come around looking for recyclable items to sell. If you don’t have an alternative way of recycling, you can leave your recyclable trash in a separate bag, and someone will often pick it up and sell it. Recycling clothes and textiles Asia has a large market for second-hand clothing. If your old clothes are still in reasonably good condition, you can ask your neighbors or local expat Facebook groups if there are any charities that take used clothing near you. These charities will usually either sell the clothes or donate them to poor or displaced people, especially those living on the Burmese border. Another option for textile (ผ้า, paa) recycling is by taking them to your nearest H&M store – there are a few branches in major cities around Thailand. Local expert Jane Evans Insider tip Shopping malls sometimes have large receptacles for textiles, as do temples. Make sure these items are laundered and folded before donating them to a temple. Other household items If you need to recycle other household items – particularly electronics – there are various organizations that will take your trash. The e-waste Green Network – a private organization – has drop-off points around the country where you can dispose of items, including: Mobile phones and tablets

Old batteries

Small electronics like headphones

Electric cables Thailand’s third-largest mobile phone provider, DTAC, also collects electronic waste at drop-off points in their stores nationwide. You can bring larger household items to charity as well. For example, Second Chance Bangkok (SCB) is an organization that sells or redistributes unwanted household items to disadvantaged people. You can look for similar initiatives in your area on Facebook or neighborhood message boards.

Tips for recycling in Thailand Without clear nationwide processes in place, recycling in Thailand can be a bit of a confusing mess. Photo: WC.GI/Getty Images These tips should make it a bit more straightforward: Ask your neighbors, landlord, or local Facebook groups about local recycling services

Check with your condo management if they have a separate trash container for recycling

Try to reduce your single-use plastics by using reusable bags, bottles, and boxes

Rather than buying drinking water in single-use bottles, order from a delivery company that cleans and reuses glass bottles

How to compost in Thailand? As with other trash management and recycling in Thailand, there is no official composting (การหมักทำปุ๋ย, garn maak tam bui) of food and biological waste. However, this is something you can easily do at home if you have a yard or small outdoor space. Local expert Jane Evans Insider tip Things decompose quickly in the tropics, and the pungent smell can get nasty. Be mindful of your neighbors and ensure your compost doesn’t affect them! Composting food waste Most kitchen scraps end up in landfills, as it is wet waste and cannot be incinerated. However, you can compost at home, and the tropical climate in Thailand will help speed up the process. Additionally, some areas, like Phuket (ภูเก็ต) and Koh Phangnan (เกาะพะงัน), have local charities that support composting projects. To compost your food waste at home: Dispose of kitchen scraps in a small container with a lid

When the container is full, move it to a composting pile in your yard

You can also add yard waste, like dead leaves and grass cuttings, to this pile

Turn the waste regularly to let it breathe

Add a small amount of water when there’s no rain

Adding some manure can speed up the composting process

In as little as 1–3 months, you will have rich soil for your yard Composting yard waste Composting yard waste is harder than food waste. You can add grass and leaves to your home composting pile, but larger items – like tree or bush trimmings – cannot. You can check with your neighbors if there is a local service that will pick up this yard waste. Unfortunately, garbage trucks usually will not.

Garbage collection in Thailand Trash collection is generally managed at a municipal level. If you live in a house, you will pay a small monthly fee to get your garbage picked up. It’s best to check with your landlord or ask your neighbors to learn how you must pay the fee. Wongpanit Suvarnabhumi recycle collection center in Bangkok (Photo: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images) If you live in a condo or apartment building, your building management will organize garbage collection. Generally, renters don’t have to pay for garbage collection. However, if you own your own property, the garbage collection fees will be part of your annual building fees. In very rural areas, garbage collection may not be available, or the costs may be too expensive for those living at the subsistence level. Unfortunately, this often leads to the problem of burning trash. If you live in a very rural area, you can ask your district or sub-district office about how to deal with your garbage. If you have larger items, you might be able to have them collected. Otherwise, you can take them to the garbage dump yourself. You can ask your landlord or neighbors how it works in your area, as this will vary from district to district. When is my garbage collected? Garbage collection schedules (ตารางการเก็บขยะ) differ per area. That said, garbage trucks generally come around daily in city areas. Outside your house, you may have something that looks like a black cauldron made of metal or rubber or a trash can (wheelie bin). If so, you can leave your trash there for collection. The best way to check your local garbage collection schedule is to ask your neighbors. Unfortunately, scheduling information is not readily available online.

Penalties for illegal trash dumping Thailand does have penalties for illegally dumping trash (i.e., fly-tipping), but these are often not sufficiently high enough. For example, the penalty for dumping industrial waste is ฿200,000 – this is often cheaper than disposing of it safely. Fines for dumping domestic trash vary. In Bangkok, for instance, the fines for dumping garbage into the canals range from ฿2,000 to ฿10,000. There are also fines enforced in city areas for dropping litter. Local expert Jane Evans Insider tip Sadly, some areas are littered with ocean garbage washed up on beaches. If you would like to volunteer for clean-up duties, you can join an incentive like Trash Hero Thailand. If you are aware of the illegal dumping of trash or pollution, you visit the website of the Pollution Control Department to find out exactly where you should report it. However, most domestic complaints must be made at the municipal level.