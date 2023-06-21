The tax system in Saudi Arabia The Saudi Arabian tax system is different from that in most Western countries, namely because there is no personal income tax. This means that if you are an employee in Saudi Arabia with no other forms of income, you will likely pay no tax on your earnings. In addition, there are no wealth taxes such as inheritance tax, and no stamp duty. Photo: salem/Getty Images However, Saudi Arabia is not an entirely tax-free country. Far from it. In fact, there are a number of taxes to be aware of, especially if you are an expat or make a living in the country as a non-resident. Citizens of the Kingdom, along with those in other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, must also give a small percentage of their net worth to those in need. This is called Zakat. The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) is responsible for collecting taxes in Saudi Arabia, and the fiscal year runs from 1 January to 31 December.

Federal taxes in Saudi Arabia Since there aren’t any regional or local taxes to pay in Saudi Arabia, all taxes are federal. However, while there is no income tax on personal salaries, those living and working in the Kingdom must pay the following taxes: Business taxes – including corporate income tax and self-employed income tax at a standard rate of 20% on business profits; VAT-registered businesses also pay VAT at a standard rate of 15%

– including corporate income tax and self-employed income tax at a standard rate of 20% on business profits; VAT-registered businesses also pay VAT at a standard rate of 15% Withholding taxes (WHT) – payable by non-residents on income made in Saudi Arabia, at a rate of between 5% and 20%

– payable by non-residents on income made in Saudi Arabia, at a rate of between 5% and 20% Real estate transaction tax (RETT) – effective from October 2020, this is payable on property transactions at a rate of 5%

– effective from October 2020, this is payable on property transactions at a rate of 5% White land tax (WLT) – payable by owners of urban vacant land designated for commercial or residential use at an annual rate of 2.5% of market value

– payable by owners of urban vacant land designated for commercial or residential use at an annual rate of 2.5% of market value Social security contributions – paid by Saudi employees at the rate of up to 10% of their salary, with the employer also contributing up to 12%

– paid by Saudi employees at the rate of up to 10% of their salary, with the employer also contributing up to 12% Zakat – a kind of charitable tax that is linked to the Islamic faith and contributes towards those in need, charged at 2.5% on the net worth of all Saudi nationals and businesses

Taxes on goods and services There are two main taxes on goods and services in Saudi Arabia: VAT and excise tax. All consumers pay these as part of the overall cost. VAT Value Added Tax (VAT) was first introduced in Saudi Arabia in January 2018, at a rate of 5%. This increased to 15% in July 2020 and is charged on most goods and services. However, there are a number of exemptions. For instance, you don’t have to pay VAT on the following financial products: Islamic finance products that are Shari’ah compliant

The operation of current, checking, and savings bank accounts

Life insurance

Residential real estate leases (excluding hotels and similar short-term rentals)

The issue or transfer of money or security for a month

Credit and other financial instruments

Interest on loans, credit, or debt security Photo: Johannes Sadek/picture alliance/Getty Images There are also a number of zero-rated (0% rate) products for VAT, such as: Certain medical equipment and medicines

International transport services of goods or passengers, including related products such as vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and spare parts

Supply of precious metals (such as gold and silver) for investment purposes

Export of goods and services to non-GCC customers or to outside the GCC region

Supply of goods and services within customs duty suspension zones Notably, resident businesses in Saudi Arabia that have a taxable income exceeding SAR 375,000 must also complete VAT registration. Businesses with a smaller turnover can also register voluntarily. Individuals, meanwhile, can register via the government’s portal. Conversely, non-resident businesses may be able to request a refund on VAT paid in Saudi Arabia. To receive a reimbursement, they will need to make a claim by the end of June following the year the VAT was incurred. For example, those who paid VAT in 2023 will need to submit their claims by 30 June 2024. Excise tax The Excise Tax Law came into force in June 2017. It is only charged on a small number of products that are considered harmful, including: Tobacco-related products (100%)

Soft drinks (50%)

Energy drinks (100%)

Sweetened drinks (50%)

Electronic devices and tools used for smoking, vaping, and similar activities (100%)

Liquids consumed in electronic devices and tools used for smoking, vaping, and similar activities (100%) It is important to note that alcohol and pork are not on this list. That is because it is illegal to sell these products within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Who has to pay tax in Saudi Arabia? Your tax obligations in Saudi Arabia depend on whether or not you qualify as a resident for tax purposes. You are a Saudi tax resident if you have permanent residence and live in the country for at least 30 days of the tax year, or if you live in Saudi Arabia for at least 183 days of the tax year. All residents have to make social security contributions and foreign residents pay business taxes if they are running their own enterprise. Everyone has to pay VAT and excise duties on goods and services. Additionally, Saudi and other GCC nationals must pay Zakat, which is levied on both individuals and businesses. Notably, expats who reside in the country don’t have to pay Zakat but can choose to do so if they wish.

Saudi Arabian tax system for foreigners If you are a non-resident earning money or doing business in Saudi Arabia, such as a consultant carrying out business in the country, you will be charged withholding tax. This is an amount that the individual or company paying you is legally obliged to hold back. Withholding tax is typically 5%, 15%, or 20% depending on the type of business or service carried out. Photo: xavierarnau/Getty Images Non-residents earning an income may also be subject to taxation in their home country, depending on the country’s tax laws. To prevent double taxation (paying tax on your income in two different countries), ZATCA currently has tax agreements in place with 56 other countries. Expats who are self-employed in the country typically have to pay corporate income tax at the standard rate of 20% on profits.

Income tax in Saudi Arabia There is no income tax on employment earnings in Saudi Arabia. However, if you live in the Kingdom and earn money through other sources, you may have to pay tax at the same rate as corporate tax if you have a permanent establishment (PE) there. Social security payments All people that work in Saudi Arabia contribute to the social security net on a monthly basis. The amount of tax paid depends on the nationality of the employee, as follows: Saudi nationals pay a 22% rate, which is paid for by both the employer (12%) and the employee (10%)

GCC Nationals (excluding Saudis) pay between 17% and 22%, which is paid for by the employer (12%) and the employee (rest)

Non-Saudi expats pay only 2% through their employer’s payroll system (this goes towards costs of occupational hazards rather than social insurance such as unemployment benefits or pensions) Withholding tax As mentioned, if you are a non-resident and receive any income from a business or resident in Saudi Arabia, including those that have a PE, you will usually have to pay withholding tax (WHT). This is typically between 5% and 20%. The domestic rates vary between 5% on dividends and interest, and 15% on royalties. WHT should be paid during the first 10 days of the month that follows the month in which the payment was made. Zakat Saudi and other GCC nationals must pay Zakat, which is a tax linked to the Islamic faith that goes towards charitable causes worldwide. The Zakat rate is just over 2.5% of net wealth or profits. You can pay it through ZATCA or through Islamic Relief, which also allows you to calculate the amount you owe. How to file your taxes Employees living and working in Saudi Arabia do not need to file tax returns. However, if you earn income from other sources, you will need to file a corporate tax return. Additionally, you will need to file a withholding tax return if you have to pay WHT. Social security payments, on the other hand, are deducted at source by your employer. The easiest way of doing this is to register on the ZATCA e-services platform. You will need to file your tax returns within 120 days of the end of the tax year, which falls around the end of April. You also need to make final tax payments for the assessed tax year by this date. In general, tax payments are made in quarterly installments at the end of March, June, September, and December.

Tax on property and wealth Capital gains tax Income arising from capital gains – in other words, profit from property sales – is treated as normal income in Saudia Arabia. Therefore, if it is a business income and you are subject to paying taxes, you could pay as much as 20% of the capital gain. Expatica’s guide to Read more about making investments in Saudi Arabia Read more However, capital gains arising from the sale of stock market shares may be exempt if you fulfill certain conditions. Property sale gains are also exempt from taxation in certain business restructuring cases which you can read about here. White land tax (WLT) WLT refers to the 2.5% annual tax that people have to pay when they own urban vacant land designated for residential or commercial use. In essence, the tax acts as a penalty to land owners for not developing the land. The tax law applies to land that is: Vacant

Allocated for residential or commercial use according to the approved plan issued by the concerned authority

Located within the limits of the urban boundary

Located in an area where WLT applies The Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing enforce and collect WLT. Real estate transaction tax (RETT) Although there is no stamp duty when purchasing property in Saudi Arabia, you will need to factor in real estate transaction tax (RETT) if you sell a property. A flat rate of 5% RETT applies to the sale of any property, including whole properties, the land, what is being built on it, and individual parts of it. You can report a real estate transaction online with ZATCA to ensure RETT compliance. Notably, Saudi nationals may also be liable for Zakat when selling real estate, depending on how it affects the Zakat base calculation.

Inheritance tax There are no inheritance, estate, or gift taxes in Saudi Arabia. This means that if someone dies, their loved ones do not have to pay taxes on anything they inherit. Moreover, there is no limit on how much you can leave someone in your will.

Company taxes in Saudi Arabia Corporate income tax Businesses pay income tax in Saudi Arabia but the amount depends on the nationality of the owner. Generally, non-Saudi and non-GCC investors are liable for 20% corporate income tax on their net-adjusted profits. However, if their income comes from oil and hydrocarbon production, this rises to between 50% and 85% corporate tax. In most cases, Saudi investors (and those from GCC countries who are considered to be Saudi citizens for Saudi tax purposes) are liable for Zakat. The company is usually charged 2.5% of its Zakat base (the net worth of the company), however, working this out can be quite complicated. If both Saudi and non-Saudi investors own the company, they will pay both income tax (on the portion of income attributed to non-Saudi sources) and Zakat tax (on the rest). Self-employed income tax Expats usually require special licenses from the Ministry of Investment to run a business or become self-employed in Saudi Arabia. Self-employed income for non-nationals is usually taxed at the same rate as corporate income tax, therefore you will typically have to pay around 20% of your net profits if you run your own enterprise. Photo: JohnnyGreig/Getty Images There are three main instances where self-employed workers could find themselves in potential violation of the country’s tax laws: Being an expat and offering services (e.g., plumbers, electricians, beauticians) without having commercial registration

Running a business as an expat but under the name of a Saudi national

Simultaneously working for an employer and on a self-employed basis without an Iqama transfer It is important to note that failing to get the proper registrations and declare the true structure of your self-employed work can also lead to some pretty big penalties. For example, the Saudi government can impose a fine of up to SAR 50,000, up to six months of jail time, or even deportation.

Import and export taxes Customs duty is payable on imported goods in Saudia Arabia. Most rates are between 0.5% and 15% but can be as high as 25%, depending on the product. For example, imported marble and ceramics, cast iron, and electrical appliances are taxed up to 20%. Importing machinery and raw materials for certain approved projects may be exempt from customs duty, as long as they are not available in the local market. You can find all customs rates on the government website and also calculate your likely payment rates.

Tax rebates and reliefs There are tax credits in place for those investing in less-developed regions of the Kingdom. These are Ha’il, Jazan, Najran, Al-Baha, Al-Jouf, and the northern territories. Any project can get tax benefits for a period of 10 years from the start of the project. Qualifying investing companies are also eligible to have their annual tax bills reduced by: Half the annual training expenditure on Saudi employees

Half the annual salaries paid to Saudi employees

15% of the non-Saudi capital share, depending on certain conditions More tax deductions are available if the investment capital exceeds SAR 1 million, and if more than five Saudi employees have jobs in a technical or administrative field, with contracts of at least one year. The Saudi government has also created an Integrated Logistics Bonded Zone (ILBZ) close to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Businesses setting up in the zone can benefit from 0% income tax, exemption from withholding tax, suspended customs duty, and more for a period of up to 50 years. You can find a list of tax-deductible business expenses in Saudi Arabia here.

Tax avoidance and evasion in Saudi Arabia If you fail to submit the required tax information or give false information to the tax authorities in Saudi Arabia, you can face strict financial penalties, such as: If you submit false documents to evade the amount of VAT tax due, you can expect to pay a fine of up to three times the amount of VAT

You can get a fine of 5% to 25% of the tax owed if you fail to submit a tax return

Failing to keep tax invoices, books, records, and accounting documents could result in a fine of up to SAR 50,000 The ZATCA website provides a list of tax penalties.

Advice on tax in Saudi Arabia ZATCA recently launched an app to assist with the digital management of tax affairs for both individuals and companies. Although Saudi Arabia doesn’t have a general income tax system, expats in the Kingdom can benefit from tax advice to make sure that their affairs are kept in good order, particularly if they are earning money there. Moreover, professional advice can not only help you avoid penalties but also ensure that tax bills are kept at a reasonable rate.