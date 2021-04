Keeping a positive mindset through the pandemic

Watch the third episode of Season 2 to find out how to stay sane by going insane, what forests can teach us and much more.

Last spring, when the coronavirus pandemic reached Switzerland, we asked you – our readers and viewers – to send us a video or voice message of your silver linings during this time of uncertainty.

A year later, we are reaching out to you again for your stories and perspectives. Have you had any positive experiences over the last year? Did you learn something new or develop strategies to make everyday life bearable despite restrictions and concerns? Did you find joy in something unexpected?

We’d love to hear from you – and include your story in one of our silver linings episodes. To be considered for an upcoming episode, send your videos or pictures with an accompanying voice message, to [email protected]