Coronavirus cases spreading in Switzerland

The Swiss authorities have confirmed a number of new coronavirus cases, which are spreading across the country.

Basel-City: A female children’s day-care creche worker has tested positive, leading to all the children she has been in contact with being quarantined for 14 days. The exact number of children affected has not been confirmed.

The woman’s partner, a 23-year-old man living in ​​​​​​​Basel-Country, was also tested positive for coronavirus.

Zurich: On Thursday evening, cantonal authorities confirmed a 30-year-old woman, who travelled to Milan a week ago, had been infected by the coronavirus bringing the total cases in Switzerland to six.

Aargau: A 26-year-old man in canton Aargau tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday afternoon and is currently in isolation in the cantonal hospital. The infected man stayed in Verona in northern Italy about a week ago on a business trip. Those close to him have been quarantined and the man is in good health, according to authorities.

Graubünden: Earlier on Thursday two positive cases were confirmed by the Graubünden cantonal authorities in eastern Switzerland. The two infected people are Italian children who were on holiday in the Graubünden region. They are showing symptoms and have been hospitalised, but are in good health, they announced.

​​​​​​​Geneva: Canton Geneva also confirmed a case on Thursday. The 28-year-old man is in hospital and presents light symptoms. Geneva’s Department of Security, Employment and Health said on Thursday that a 28-year-old IT worker who had recently returned from Milan had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The man returned from Milan three days ago and contacted his doctor who carried out a test, a spokesperson told Keystone-SDA News Agency.

The positive results came in on Wednesday evening. The man, who presents mild symptoms, is hospitalised at Geneva University Hospital (HUG). Around 15 people who have been in contact with the man have been placed in quarantine at their homes.

Ticino: Switzerland’s first case was confirmed on Tuesday. A man in his seventies was infected, also in the Milan region, during an event on February 15. The pensioner from the southern canton of Ticino is in isolation in a clinic in Lugano and is reported to be doing well. Those who have been in contact with him will be tested and placed in quarantine to monitor their condition over the next 14 days.

Government response

The Federal Office of Public Health said on Thursday that this does not change the risk assessment in Switzerland. At present the new coronavirus poses only a moderate risk to the population, health officials say.

However, the probability of further cases being diagnosed is increasing. Medical institutions are prepared to carry out early detection and testing of suspected cases.

They said it was not necessary at this stage to take further measures, such as closing schools. New measures would be considered if authorities had the impression that virus transmission was not under control.

500 people tested

More than 500 people in Switzerland have so far been tested for the new coronavirus. Nose and throat swabs were being taken and sent to laboratories for screening. A number of people are in quarantine in their canton of residence.

Ten laboratories in Switzerland can now carry out coronavirus tests, Health Minister Alain Berset announced on Wednesday. Prior to Monday they were all done by one laboratory in Geneva.

The ten laboratories can together perform 1,000 tests per day, he told a press conference, noting that capacity has been almost tripled since last week.













Keystone-SDA/sb





