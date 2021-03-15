 New Lonza site can now make Covid-19 vaccine ingredient - Expat Guide to Switzerland | Expatica

Published on March 15, 2021

Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, has approved pharmaceutical company Lonza’s new site for making Moderna’s Covid-19 active substance.

It issued the licence following a successful inspection of the production plant in Visp in southern Switzerland. At this newly approved site Lonza can manufacture, on behalf of Moderna, active substances for Covid-19 vaccines.

Swissmedic had already approved the first Swiss plant for the production of the substance in January 2021. At this newly approved site, called “Ibex® Solutions”, one production line is fully operational, and two more lines should be available soon.

Companies that manufacture or distribute medicinal or transplant products in Switzerland require an establishment licence proving that a company has the resources and processes needed to ensure and constantly monitor the quality of their products.

Lonza has a ten-year contract to supply ingredients to Moderna, including for up to one billion doses annually of Covid-19 vaccine.

