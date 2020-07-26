Cantons told to improve Covid checks

The government is dissatisfied with the way safeguard controls are being carried out in public establishments. The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has instructed the cantons to step up the monitoring of government instructions.

The FOPH confirmed to Keystone-ATS a report in the SonntagsBlick which said the cantons were being asked to strengthen their surveillance measures. It said it was the cantons’ responsibility to check whether publicly accessible establishments and buildings, as well as events, have adequate protection plans and whether they are being implemented. The FOPH was referring in particular to leisure and recreation facilities.

Cantonal supervisory practices remain too disparate, according to the report. What’s more, it is difficult to keep the situation under control, especially on construction sites.

Some cantons have reportedly already reacted to Bern’s rebuke and have ordered their inspectors to carry out more checks from Monday.