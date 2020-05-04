Overwhelming, lonely and stressful – life in the Covid-19 unit in Geneva

As her time working in Geneva University Hospital (HUG)’s Covid-19 intensive care ward comes to an end, Médecins Sans Frontières’ (MSF) nurse Kathrine Zimmerman, who was seconded to the hospital, reflects on her daily life at the height of the pandemic. When I arrive for my shift in the evening, I discover the unit to which I will be assigned for the next 12 hours. At first, the crossover between those starting and ending their shift is impressive as there are so many of us. At the entrance of the changing rooms, it’s time to choose and put on my uniform for the night. The size can vary but not the colours: blue and white. As soon as we enter the areas where patients are intubated, we put on FFP2 masks or “duck bill” masks. In the corridors, as a precaution, we still wear conventional masks to protect each other. After two-and-a-half weeks on duty in the Covid-19 unit, I spent one night in an intensive care unit for non-COVID patients, dressed normally with a normal …