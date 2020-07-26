Switzerland News

Home News Inside Geneva podcast: Can Covid-19 ‘vaccine multilateralism’ work?

Inside Geneva podcast: Can Covid-19 ‘vaccine multilateralism’ work?

Published on July 26, 2020

In this episode of our Inside Geneva podcast: where are we in the hunt for a coronavirus vaccine, and who will have access to it? A discussion with pharmaceutical manufacturers and those behind international collaborations meant to ensure that everyone can get the vaccine, if and when it’s here. 

For more insights and discussions from Switzerland’s international city, subscribe to Inside Geneva on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. 

In other news

July 26, 2020

Inside Geneva podcast: Can Covid-19 ‘vaccine multilateralism’ work?
July 25, 2020

Four die in plane crash in Swiss Alps: police
July 25, 2020

Legal expert Luzius Wildhaber, first president of ECHR, dies
July 24, 2020

WTO hands Russia partial victory against EU anti-dumping measures
Next Previous