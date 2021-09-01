How Covid-19 hit the Swiss culture sector

An official information brochure has listed the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Swiss culture sector last year.

Preliminary findings show that the number of people working in the sector has dropped by 4.7%, according to the Federal Office for Culture.

The sale of cinema tickets dropped by nearly two-thirds compared with the previous year and the number of people visiting museums across the country halved.

But not all was doom and gloom in 2020. Interest in online cultural offers, including the use of e-books and games as well as the streaming of films, had grown, according to the office.

The government approved the legal basis to give financial aid to artists, event organisers and institutions affected by temporary closures and other restrictions in 2020.

Parliament also agreed a separate law which has been amended twice in the meantime in a bid to boost the culture sector.

swissinfo.ch/Keystone-SDA; ug