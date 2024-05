Born and raised in Hamburg, Ulrike is a serial expat who has lived and worked in the UK, Qatar, the UAE, Oman, Australia, and most recently, Paris. She is a freelance travel and lifestyle writer with bylines in international publications such as BBC Travel, Nat Geo, The Independent, CNTraveler, The Guardian, The Telegraph, and many others.

While in Australia, Ulrike wrote one expat guide on moving to Australia, and two travel guides on Sydney and the Great Barrier Reef, for Moon Travel books.