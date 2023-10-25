Nehal Hossam El-Din

Nehal believes that storytelling makes you live more than once. She is an Egyptian journalist, writer, and storyteller who lived in Egypt most of her life and has a deep thirst for storytelling.

After moving to the Netherlands, Nehal tries to share stories and experiences from the Netherlands and the Middle East with other people. That’s how she helps others know more and see the world through her eyes.

She writes articles as a freelancer as well as helps in documentary making. Nehal is also an artist who tries to put feelings and thoughts into a visual form.