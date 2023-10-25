Mark Welling

Mark has a long history as an entrepreneur. He founded Expatica in the early days of the internet as a platform to help expats feel at home in their new countries. Many things have changed since the start of Expatica, not only Expatica itself but the internet – and the entire world. His strong belief is that the world can evolve for the better when enough people take up the challenge to become positive change-makers. It is his mission to convince people that we, together, can create a better world for all.