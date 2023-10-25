Hira Desai

Born and raised in the UK, Hira discovered a passion for travel following a year in New York where she worked for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Upon her return to London, she traveled Europe while working for the U.S government before moving to Hong Kong where she wrote for several lifestyle and travel publications.

Having returned to the Big Smoke once again, Hira now creates content for the Society of London Theatre alongside writing for Expatica. When she isn’t scoping out the latest restaurants and bar openings, you’ll find her baking cakes or dreaming about her next big adventure.