Hans Groen

After working with Expatica from 2008 to 2011, Hans rejoined the company after the summer of 2014. The co-director, along with Mark, also manages sales and ensures we’re stocked up on cookies.

Hans is at the core of Expatica’s philosophy that the high quality of our content serves our audience and partners alike. He fosters a unique collaboration between sales and editorial to bring great added value and traffic to our partners without ever sacrificing the objectivity of the advice we provide.

Hans is a big fan of sports, the environment, his family, and organizing brewery tours.