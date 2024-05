Gabriela Cruz has explored Portugal from north to south; she was born in Porto, lived in Lisbon for a while, and is currently working remotely in the Algarve.

Before landing her role at Expatica, Gabriela had a diverse path. She studied law before realizing her true calling was in the exhilarating world of sales.

Gabriela volunteers for several animal associations, loves to travel and cycle, and recently found a new hobby in snorkeling.