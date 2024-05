As a second-generation Chinese immigrant growing up in London UK, Ben has spent his whole life mixing cultures. Having settled in The Netherlands, he now has to contest with a third unique culture in his household. It is from this that Ben has fostered his strong beliefs in cooperation, compassion, and tolerance, despite his aloof demeanor. His work behind the scenes is the glue that keeps Expatica sane. His main pastime is trying to get enough rest when his kids allow him to, which is never.