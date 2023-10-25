Beatriz Negreiros

Once an Expatica reader and now a contributor, Beatriz began honing her passion for storytelling in her home country of Portugal, working as a reporter and radio host.

In 2019, she decided to chase new stories by moving to Utrecht to pursue an MA in Applied Musicology. The stint was only meant to last a year, but she decided to stay in the Netherlands after falling in love with stroopwafels!

Beatriz has since started a side career as a freelance writer, contributing to publications such as MAG Utrecht and The Holland Times, and organizations like Le Guess Who?. She lives in Rotterdam and is still learning how to speak Dutch and write about herself.