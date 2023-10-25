Annebet van Mameren

The founder of New2nl, Annebet is Dutch and married to an American. They are based in Amsterdam and have two sons who they are raising bilingually.

Annebet has a master’s degree in Organizational, Social, and Personality Psychology and research background in Intercultural Conflicts at Work. She has worked for multinational companies, lived and worked in Italy, and has a thorough understanding of the (educational) challenges faced by international families when moving to the Netherlands.

She regularly shares her knowledge and experience through international magazines and websites and gives seminars and webinars to international companies, individual families, and at fairs.