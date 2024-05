Ana started as an actress but converted into a cross-channel storyteller. She jumped from stage to content creation in blogging, video, and social media formats.

Her blog Amsterdive centers around creative living in Amsterdam, her newsletter Ana Searches For Meaning is all about inner-growth, and her videos on YouTube are a pocket of adventure. Then, in her spare time, she is a copywriter. As a multi-passionate creative, she’s going for it all.

Portuguese roots, Amsterdammer at heart.