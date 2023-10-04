Testimonials for Antoine van Veldhuizen

Former colleague

How are you doing in heaven? Have you made peace with life or death? Death is such a harsh word to say. Unfortunately, there are no words that can soften it. It’s hard to believe that it’s been five years since you were gone. It still feels very surreal to me.

Thank you for being my first boss. You were an inspiring mentor that guided me through my first job. I joined Expatica when I was 22 years old. Young and fresh from school, I barely knew anything about life. The excitement of starting to work also came with great anxiety. I’m grateful that you were my boss. I remember my first project was to put Expatica on Wikipedia. As English is not my first language, I struggled a lot with the wording. I was afraid and didn’t feel confident. You noticed that and encouraged me to work together with the editors in the office. Being a natural leader as you were, you let me finish it with patience and calmness.

You had a wide variety of interests too and liked to share them with other people. Sun Tzu, an ancient Chinese philosopher, was one of your favorite writers. You liked to discuss his books with me. It was great fun to talk about it, as I always learned something from you.

To me, you were a knowledgeable mentor who was always ready to help. Even when I left Expatica to start my own teaching business, you continued to be a helpful resource by referring me to other companies who would benefit from my services. For this, I’ll always be grateful.

But life is a tricky business. No one can predict what destiny has in store. Good or bad, fortune or misfortune, it is never revealed to anyone. When I feel confused, I think about you. What I’ve learned is that, the best way to memorize a lost one is to carry on living with all your heart. You inspired me to aim to be the very best version of myself. Antoine, I want to thank you for all the things you taught me, about work and about life. I’ll always remember your cheerful and bright smile. May you and your loved ones be surrounded by angels in heaven. Sending you a lot of love.