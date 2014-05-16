Babbel
Babbel is a language learning app. They have a number of professionally-made courses covering language basics including vocabulary, pronunciation and more. With courses in 14 languages and counting, Babbel helps you improve your language skills when it suits your lifestyle.
Language tips
It is good to know some words and phrases before arriving in Russia. Here are some helpful words and phrases for you to learn:
Hello! – Zdrastvuitje!
Hi! – Privet!
Goodbye! – Da svidanya!
Bye – Paka
Good evening – Dobryi vecher
Yes – Da
No – Net
I don’t undertand – Ya ne panimayu
Thank you – Spasiba
Good morning – Dobroye utra
Good afternoon – Dobryi dien
My name is – Minya zavut
Excuse me – Izvinite
More useful Russian for beginners can be found at Jungle Book.
Useful resources
- A good website for transliteration and writing in Russian if you don’t own a Cyrillic keyboard.
- An online dictionary for Russian learners.