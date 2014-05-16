Babbel is a language learning app. They have a number of professionally-made courses covering language basics including vocabulary, pronunciation and more. With courses in 14 languages and counting, Babbel helps you improve your language skills when it suits your lifestyle.

Language tips

It is good to know some words and phrases before arriving in Russia. Here are some helpful words and phrases for you to learn:

Hello! – Zdrastvuitje!

Hi! – Privet!

Goodbye! – Da svidanya!

Bye – Paka

Good evening – Dobryi vecher

Yes – Da

No – Net

I don’t undertand – Ya ne panimayu

Thank you – Spasiba

Good morning – Dobroye utra

Good afternoon – Dobryi dien

My name is – Minya zavut

Excuse me – Izvinite

More useful Russian for beginners can be found at Jungle Book.