If you’ve just moved to Russia, here are some useful Russian phrases to help you get by in those first few days.

It is good to know some words and phrases before arriving in Russia. Here are some helpful words and phrases for you to learn:

Hello! – Zdrastvuitje!
Hi! – Privet!
Goodbye! – Da svidanya!
Bye – Paka
Good evening – Dobryi vecher
Yes – Da
No – Net
I don’t undertand – Ya ne panimayu
Thank you –  Spasiba
Good morning – Dobroye utra
Good afternoon – Dobryi dien
My name is – Minya zavut
Excuse me – Izvinite

More useful Russian for beginners can be found at Jungle Book.

