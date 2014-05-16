It is no secret that Switzerland has more bureaucrats than milk cows. Given that it is illegal to mow your lawn on Sundays, there are a handful of grey-zone things that are actually legal to do in Switzerland! I was inspired by a forum post to come up with this top 10 list, but in no shape or form do I endorse or otherwise encourage any of these activities (wow, that was some sleek lawyer lingo I just came up with)!