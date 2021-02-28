 Crazy winter weather defies logic in Switzerland - Expat Guide to Switzerland | Expatica

Switzerland News

Home News Crazy winter weather defies logic in Switzerland

Crazy winter weather defies logic in Switzerland

Published on February 28, 2021

The Swiss winter brought wild fluctuations in temperature, unseasonal rainfalls, abundant snow brought on cold fronts from Siberia and even a helping of Saharan sand.

In general, temperatures were two degrees Celsius higher than the average measured between 1961 and 1990, the Swiss meteorological office reported at the official end of winter on Sunday.

In some parts of Switzerland, temperatures fluctuated by more than 30 degrees in the space of a week as cold snaps were followed by warm spells.

Unlike neighbouring countries, Swiss ski resorts stayed open despite the pandemic, and they benefitted from large dumps of snow – measuring up to 75 centimetres in 24 hours. This was in contrast to the dearth of snow in the previous winter, which remains the warmest on record.

In February, the skies were bathed in an eerie hue of orange as sand particles were blown in from the Sahara.

And if that wasn’t enough, some parts of Switzerland endured much higher bouts of rainfall for the time of year.

swissinfo.ch/mga

In other news

February 1, 2021

Expatica launches new website in Austria
February 28, 2021

Crazy winter weather defies logic in Switzerland
February 28, 2021

UN rights office says at least 18 killed in Myanmar crackdown
February 28, 2021

Swiss-based firms spend tens of millions lobbying Brussels
February 28, 2021

Swiss abroad retain assisted suicide option
Next Previous