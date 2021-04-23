Navigating the pandemic with a positive mind

Here’s your weekly dose of inspiration from our readers, in case you’re looking for new distraction tactics to cope with the pandemic fatigue.

With events canceled and facilities closed, people found themselves with much more free time. Instead of dwelling on bad news, rising anxiety and overall fatigue, our readers found that picking up a new hobby could help them fill up their days with stimulating activities.

For others the extra time was dedicated to family growth and focusing on the good side of every day. Watch the latest episode of our Silver lining series to discover paper quilling, the joy of new borns and much more!