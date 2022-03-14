UNHCR hails record $200 mn in private sector donations for Ukraine

The United Nations refugee agency said Monday the private sector had provide “record-breaking amounts” towards its efforts to support the millions displaced since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

“In just over two weeks, companies, foundations and philanthropists have contributed over $200 million towards UNHCR’s Ukraine emergency response,” it said in a statement.

The agency estimates that more than 2.8 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine as refugees since the invasion began on February 24, while at least two million more have been displaced within the war-ravaged country.

“UNHCR fears millions more will be displaced if the war continues,” it said.

The agency has appealed for $510 million to provide initial emergency assistance to those displaced, both inside the country and as refugees throughout the region, and it has warned those funding requirements are “likely to grow”.

UNHCR receives most of its funding from governments, but it hailed the private sector for “demonstrating its generosity and solidarity through direct contributions.”

Such donations, it said, had helped it to respond quickly since the start of the crisis, for instance by arranging airlifts and truck convoys of assistance to those displaced.

“I want to thank the companies, foundations and philanthropists from around the world for the kindness and generosity they have shown in helping the people fleeing the war in Ukraine,” UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said in the statement.

“Millions are in desperate need of urgent assistance. As the crisis deepens, I call on the private sector to continue its support.”