UN rights experts ‘outraged’ by Belarus crackdown

A group of United Nations human rights experts voiced outrage Thursday at the violent crackdown on demonstrators in Belarus and urged other countries to turn the screw on Minsk.

“The security forces do not seem to seek dialogue with the protesters or allow them to exercise their right to freedom of peaceful assembly,” the five UN experts said in a joint statement, noting also that journalists had been targeted.

“Authorities only seem interested in quickly dispersing the protests and arresting as many people as possible.”

The five UN experts included the special rapporteurs on human rights in Belarus; on the right to peaceful assembly; on human rights defenders; on freedom of expression; and on extrajudicial executions.

They do not speak for the UN but report their findings to it.

Protesters took to the streets across Belarus to contest President Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed re-election. His opponents accuse him of rigging the results of Sunday’s vote.

Police have used stun grenades, rubber bullets, tear gas, water cannon and, in at least one case, live fire to disperse protesters.

At least two people have died and hundreds have been wounded in the violence while nearly 7,000 have been arrested.

The UN experts said the response of the security forces to peaceful protests had been harsh, with frequent use of excessive, unnecessary and indiscriminate force.

“Under no circumstances should anybody be physically harmed or criminally detained for peacefully taking part in a protest,” they said.

The group also expressed alarm that freedom of expression has been “vastly curtailed”.

“We call on the international community to strengthen pressure on the government of Belarus to stop violently attacking its own citizens who are exercising their fundamental rights,” they said.

“We call for full respect of human rights and for accountability for violence against protesters.”