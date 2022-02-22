UN rights chief decries heightened risk of serious violations in Ukraine

The United Nations rights chief voiced alarm Tuesday at Russia’s recognition of two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine, warning that a military escalation would significantly increase the risk of serious violations.

Michelle Bachelet said in a statement that she was “deeply concerned” following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision Monday to recognise the independence of eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk and Lugansk separatist republics.

The recognition effectively buries the fragile peace process regulating the conflict in eastern Ukraine, known as the Minsk accords, increasing fears that the Kremlin is preparing a full-scale invasion.

“Any significant escalation in military action creates a heightened risk of serious human rights violations as well as violations of international humanitarian law,” Bachelet said.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights stressed that “at this critical juncture, the priority, above all, must be to prevent a further escalation, and to prevent civilian casualties, displacement and destruction of civilian infrastructure.

“I call on all sides to cease hostilities and to pave the way for dialogue instead of setting the stage for further violence,” she added.

The UN rights agency, she said, would “continue to monitor the situation closely from our offices on both sides of the contact line in the east of the country.”