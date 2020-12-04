Swiss roll out Christmas skiing but singing silenced

As European nations squabble over whether to reopen ski stations, Switzerland said Friday its winter resorts can open over Christmas with tighter protection measures — while amateur festive sing-songs are banned.

Rival European countries are at odds over whether to allow skiers to hit the slopes over the Christmas period, amid fears that winter sports crowds could help spread Covid-19.

“The ski areas in Switzerland will be able to remain open during the Christmas holidays,” the government said in a statement.

“But they must rigorously apply strict protection plans and capacity limits.

“The aim is to prevent the spread of the virus in tourist areas.”

The statement said there would be no capacity limit on the slopes themselves, but trains and cable cars can be only two-thirds full, while physical distancing must be maintained. Masks and distancing are mandatory in queues and on ski lifts and chair lifts.

Restaurants in ski areas can say open, but diners can only come inside for some apres-ski once a table is free.

“These measures will reduce gatherings and therefore the risk of contamination,” the government said.

The winter ski season has been the subject of Europe-wide debate as Germany, France and Italy pushed for a EU-wide ban on ski tourism until early January.

– Silent night –

Besides the skiing rules, Switzerland announced reduced capacity limits in larger shops, contact tracing for groups of diners in all restaurants, and recommended more widespread working from home during the festive period.

Most Christmas carolling has meanwhile been put on ice.

“Singing, whether indoors or outdoors, is not permitted, apart from in a family setting” or schools, the government said.

“This ban covers choirs and congregations at religious services and certain New Year celebrations involving singing,” though professional choirs and singers are exempt.

On New Year’s Eve, closing time for restaurants will be extended exceptionally from 11:00 pm to 1:00 am in a bid to reduce the risk of spontaneous private gatherings.

In Switzerland, coronavirus cases jumped in early October as the second wave hit, and the government imposed restrictions. Daily new case numbers have been falling since hitting a peak around the end of October.

However, “the epidemiological situation in Switzerland remains extremely serious”, the government said, with infection rates stagnating at a high level or even rising in some regions, while hospitals are “still extremely strained”.

So far during the pandemic, 343,101 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Switzerland, while 4,832 people have died.

From December 14, Switzerland will impose mandatory quarantine for 10 days on people coming from the United States, Poland, Portugal and Serbia, plus certain regions of neighbouring Italy and Austria.