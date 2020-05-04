Swiss MPs reconvene – at a distance – to debate virus crisis

Swiss parliamentarians, who broke off work in March over the new coronavirus, gathered Monday in a large exhibition hall for a special session to discuss the best way forward in the pandemic.

Opening the session in Bern — only the fourth in history to be held outside Switzerland’s stately parliament building — President Simonetta Sommaruga acknowledged that the country was living through “an unprecedented crisis” and urged MPs to get back to work.

“The government needs you,” she said, standing at a lonely podium, her microphone covered with a plastic bag, in a large hall with the country’s 246 parliamentarians and their aides seated at tables spaced out with at least two metres between them.

Sommaruga acknowledged that the government had been forced during the crisis to infringe on personal and economic liberties but said it had not taken such decisions “lightly”.

Over the next four days, MPs will discuss the restrictions imposed to halt the spread of the virus, and the path forward as Switzerland, like a number of other European countries, begins easing the lockdown.

The wealthy Alpine country of some 8.5 million people has been relatively hard-hit by the pandemic, counting more than 1,450 deaths out of almost 30,000 people infected.

Last week, hairdressers, garden centres, hardware stores and doctors’ surgeries reopened again.

Next week, schools, shops and markets, along with restaurants, museums and libraries are set to open their doors as well.

Professional and amateur sports clubs are also set to resume training and public transport will operate to normal schedules.

Isabelle Moret, who presides over the lower house of parliament, the National Council, told Monday’s session that lifting partial confinement measures and resuming economic activities “is the safest path to avoid exploding unemployment and the multiplication of difficult personal situations”.

But she stressed the need to resume activity gradually while continuing to adhere strictly to safety measures like frequent hand-washing and physical distancing.

“Life will resume, but the virus is still circulating,” she said.