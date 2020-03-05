Spanish Podemos party calls for inquiry into alleged graft by ex-king

Spain’s hard-left Podemos party called on Thursday for a parliamentary inquiry into “suspected money laundering” by former king Juan Carlos following a report that the Swiss authorities had opened a probe into his financial transactions.

“We will work to create a commission of inquiry into Juan Carlos de Bourbon’s allegedly corrupt activities,” tweeted Pablo Echenique, a top official with Podemos, the junior partner in Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s minority coalition government.

Several smaller leftist and Catalan separatist parties echoed the call for a parliamentary inquiry.

Podemos, which has called for a referendum on whether or not to retain the Spanish monarchy, formed a coalition government with the Socialists in January, the country’s first since the 1930s.

It had called for a parliamentary inquiry before forming part of the government but the request was blocked by the Socialists and conservative parties.

Juan Carlos lost his immunity from prosecution after handing power to his son, Felipe, in June 2014 following a 39-year reign. He resigned from public life last year.

Contacted by AFP, the public prosecutor’s office in Geneva did not reply to questions posed by AFP about Tuesday’s report in the Geneva Tribune daily.