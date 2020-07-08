Switzerland News

Home News Nespresso pours $170m into Swiss factory expansion

Nespresso pours $170m into Swiss factory expansion

Published on July 08, 2020

Nespresso announced Wednesday it is investing 160 million Swiss francs ($170 million, 150 million euros) in expanding its production plant in Romont, western Switzerland, citing increasing demand for its coffee products.

One of Swiss food giant Nestle’s flagship brands, Nespresso — which makes home coffee machines, capsules and accessories — said the expansion would create 300 new direct jobs over the next 10 years.

“Despite the challenging times we have all been living in, this strategic long term investment reconfirms Nespresso’s continuous business success,” Nestle chief executive Guillaume Le Cunff said in a statement.

Construction on the new second production hall is set to start in June 2021.

The first of 10 new production lines is expected to be fully operational by June 2022.

In other news

July 9, 2020

UN forecasts even warmer temperatures over next 5 years
July 8, 2020

Eight contenders battle for WTO leadership
July 8, 2020

Swiss town sticks with peak’s name despite racist ties
July 8, 2020

Virus crisis has negative effect on mental health, says survey
Next Previous