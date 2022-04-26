Swiss charity raises millions for Ukrainian war victims

The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation’s charity has collected more than CHF115 million ($120 million) for the victims of the war in Ukraine.

Swiss Solidarity said on Tuesday that the public had donated CHF115,132,116 since March.

The money is to be used for aid projects in central and western Ukraine providing mainly food, water, medical care as well as small handouts in cash, according to the humanitarian charity.

Programmes to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Romania and Moldova are also to benefit.

A record CHF50 million had been donated during a special fundraising day on March 9.

Donations Swiss Solidarity is known as the “humanitarian arm” of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company. Its campaigns are promoted by the SBC, which is a partner in the anniversary fundraising campaign. How can I donate? Donations can be made online directly through the Swiss Solidarity website, or to its postal bank account 10-15000-6. Donations can be made to support a specific campaign or donors can leave it up to the organisation to decide where the money will be most useful.

Visit to Kyiv

The speaker of the Swiss House of Representatives, Irène Kälin, says a planned visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, later this week is a sign of solidarity with the people in Ukraine.

The Swiss delegation, made up of four parliamentarians from different political parties, is due to meet representatives of the Ukrainian parliament.

In an interview with Swiss public radio, SRF, Kälin said the visit was compatible with Switzerland’s neutrality.

The Swiss stance has prompted discussions in recent weeks, notably about the country joining European Union sanctions against Russia and a ban on weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

swissinfo.ch/urs