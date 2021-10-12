Switzerland News

Podcast: Meet couples saying ‘I do’ to gay marriage

Published on October 12, 2021

Swiss voters have approved marriage for all. What does it mean to same-sex couples?

In this episode of  The Swiss Connection podcast, host Susan Misicka talks with some couples who explain why it’s important to them. We also hear from opponents of Swiss legislation granting same-sex couples the right to marry.

In particular, we visit a gay couple at their home in Bern. They got married in the Netherlands five years ago, but in Switzerland, they only have a registered partnership. Here they share their love story and plans for the future.

Podcast: Meet couples saying 'I do' to gay marriage
