Podcast: Meet couples saying ‘I do’ to gay marriage

Swiss voters have approved marriage for all. What does it mean to same-sex couples?

In this episode of The Swiss Connection podcast, host Susan Misicka talks with some couples who explain why it’s important to them. We also hear from opponents of Swiss legislation granting same-sex couples the right to marry.

In particular, we visit a gay couple at their home in Bern. They got married in the Netherlands five years ago, but in Switzerland, they only have a registered partnership. Here they share their love story and plans for the future.

To ensure that you don’t miss the next episode of The Swiss Connection, subscribe wherever you get your podcasts – such as Apple Podcasts, PlayerFM or Spotify.

You can also explore our previous episodes here: